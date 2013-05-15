Used 2002 Mazda Protege5 for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 119,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 224,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,450
- 107,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 189,400 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,985
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege5
Overall Consumer Rating4.8234 Reviews
myras,05/15/2013
This is a great car! The best i have ever had! I just had no choice to take it off the road due to the frame holes all through it. Rust is very bad on the car its had alot of body work done to it! All floors, All wheel wells, Bottoms to all the doors! Motor out lived body! Motor is great! Runs fantastic! Rust is my whole problems with this car!
