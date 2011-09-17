  1. Home
Used 2003 Mazda Protege5

2003 Mazda Protege5
Pros & Cons

  • Tight suspension, powerful brakes, superb steering feel, comfortable seats, attractive exterior styling.
  • Cargo area too small to be considered for real station wagon duty.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable compact wagon that possesses more than its fair share of sports car reflexes.

2003 Highlights

The Protege5 now has carpeted floor mats as standard equipment, and the moonroof can now only be had with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. There's also a new color this year: Laser Blue Mica.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Absolutely Love It.
kenmo,

I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!

5 out of 5 stars, Spacious and reliable
Rome45249@gmail.com,
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing
rylie1,

I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects.

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT!
darkmattress,

I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.

Features & Specs

4dr Wagon features & specs
4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

Is the Mazda Protege5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Protege5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda Protege5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Protege5 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Protege5 has 19.8 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Mazda Protege5 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda Protege5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Protege5.

Is the 2003 Mazda Protege5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 Mazda Protege5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 Protege5 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2003 Mazda Protege5?

The least-expensive 2003 Mazda Protege5 is the 2003 Mazda Protege5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,895.

  4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,895
