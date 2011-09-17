Used 2003 Mazda Protege5
- Tight suspension, powerful brakes, superb steering feel, comfortable seats, attractive exterior styling.
- Cargo area too small to be considered for real station wagon duty.
An enjoyable compact wagon that possesses more than its fair share of sports car reflexes.
I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!
These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low
I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects.
I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.
|4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2003 Mazda Protege5 is the 2003 Mazda Protege5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,895.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,895
More about the 2003 Mazda Protege5
Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 Overview
The Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 is offered in the following submodels: Protege5 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2003 Mazda Protege5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Mazda Protege5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Protege5 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Protege5.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mazda Protege5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Mazda Protege5.
Find a new Mazda Protege5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,088.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,338.
