Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 Consumer Reviews
Absolutely Love It.
I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!
Spacious and reliable
These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing
I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects.
LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT!
I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.
Best car I've ever owned
I bought Stella, my 2003 Mazda Protege5, about 14 months ago. It had 95,000 miles on it and now has 105,000. I was previously driving an old beat up Honda. It was a night and day difference between the two. It looks beautiful and new. Interior is great. Bad placement on the cupholders, only bad part of the interior. It is a fun, zippy quick car with great gas mileage. Stock tires drive terribly in any kind of snow, if you buy snow tires like I did its does amazing in snow, but stock tires are awful in snow. Cupholders and tires are only complaints. I absolutely love everything else about my amazingly fun to drive protege5.
Sponsored cars related to the Protege5
Related Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6