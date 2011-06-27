  1. Home
Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 Consumer Reviews

Absolutely Love It.

kenmo, 09/17/2011
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!

Spacious and reliable

Rome45249@gmail.com, 04/21/2016
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low

Amazing

rylie1, 07/17/2013
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects.

LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT!

darkmattress, 01/31/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.

Best car I've ever owned

crawlnstall, 03/17/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought Stella, my 2003 Mazda Protege5, about 14 months ago. It had 95,000 miles on it and now has 105,000. I was previously driving an old beat up Honda. It was a night and day difference between the two. It looks beautiful and new. Interior is great. Bad placement on the cupholders, only bad part of the interior. It is a fun, zippy quick car with great gas mileage. Stock tires drive terribly in any kind of snow, if you buy snow tires like I did its does amazing in snow, but stock tires are awful in snow. Cupholders and tires are only complaints. I absolutely love everything else about my amazingly fun to drive protege5.

