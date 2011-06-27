Estimated values
1991 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,198
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,198
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mazda Protege 4dr Sedan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,198
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$745