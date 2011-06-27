  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Protege
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A really Great Little Car

TMoon, 02/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

In the 80's, Mazda offered the GLC: Great Little Car. But my '91 Protege has that one beat! I've driven it for 12 years/168,000 miles. Yes, it's needed some major repairs (manual xmission, brakes, head gasket), but nothing else has gone wrong with it. And, it's more fun to drive than many so-called "sports" cars. Great handling; wonderful sounding engine. Fairly comfy seats. Good ergonomics. Can't beat it!

cheap and fun

cheap and fun

keyframe, 02/03/2010
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

Fantastic car for a purist. Well-balanced. Has the most wonderful steering feel ever. Reliable. Doesn't rust as much as my other car--the 1996 Honda Accord. 8.5 secords to 60 mph, .8g skidpad with stock tires, 16.9 seconds to quarter mile... but oh, how heavenly does it corner. I even prefer its engine sound to the newer Proteges. 30 MPG highway.

Report Abuse

No problems with this one!

MaxA, 05/08/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

After 126,000 in 11 years, my Protege keeps on ticking. It has been such a thrifty little car with no rust after living in snow a salt county for 10 years. Here is what has gone wrong with the car in 11 years: Panasonic radio died and was replaced completey free under warrantee, brake were repaced twice, exhaust replaced twice, A/C compressor replaced. That is it along with regular tune ups and oil changes. The car runs perfectly, not a single squeek or thud has emerged over the miles. I am completely satisfied with this well built econo-box and will buy another Mazda when the time comes.

It'll do!!!

It'll do!!!

Uncomfortable, 04/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is great on dry roads but I found that it tends to hydro-plane on wet roads. It's good for driving around town but not so good for going out of town.

Valve Guides

Valve Guides

Regretful, 08/30/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really loved this car -- it was my first new car. I loved its performance, it was great on mileage, lots of room, well designed ergonomically. My experience with this car is that these cars are built to perform, but not to last. My story: the car started to burn oil at 45,000 miles and the issue was a valve problem following a $1200 valve job (thankfully the extended warranty covered it sans a $200 deductible) then 2000 miles more and another valve job (same $), it still burned oil. Fed up, I decided to dump the car for an Acura Integra which I'm still driving at 150,000 miles.

Report Abuse
