Used 1991 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

A really Great Little Car TMoon , 02/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In the 80's, Mazda offered the GLC: Great Little Car. But my '91 Protege has that one beat! I've driven it for 12 years/168,000 miles. Yes, it's needed some major repairs (manual xmission, brakes, head gasket), but nothing else has gone wrong with it. And, it's more fun to drive than many so-called "sports" cars. Great handling; wonderful sounding engine. Fairly comfy seats. Good ergonomics. Can't beat it! Report Abuse

cheap and fun keyframe , 02/03/2010 2 of 5 people found this review helpful Fantastic car for a purist. Well-balanced. Has the most wonderful steering feel ever. Reliable. Doesn't rust as much as my other car--the 1996 Honda Accord. 8.5 secords to 60 mph, .8g skidpad with stock tires, 16.9 seconds to quarter mile... but oh, how heavenly does it corner. I even prefer its engine sound to the newer Proteges. 30 MPG highway. Report Abuse

No problems with this one! MaxA , 05/08/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful After 126,000 in 11 years, my Protege keeps on ticking. It has been such a thrifty little car with no rust after living in snow a salt county for 10 years. Here is what has gone wrong with the car in 11 years: Panasonic radio died and was replaced completey free under warrantee, brake were repaced twice, exhaust replaced twice, A/C compressor replaced. That is it along with regular tune ups and oil changes. The car runs perfectly, not a single squeek or thud has emerged over the miles. I am completely satisfied with this well built econo-box and will buy another Mazda when the time comes. Report Abuse

It'll do!!! Uncomfortable , 04/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This vehicle is great on dry roads but I found that it tends to hydro-plane on wet roads. It's good for driving around town but not so good for going out of town. Report Abuse