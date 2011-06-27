Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
Most Driving Fun. Period.
This car is in a league of its own. The steering wheel responds to the slightest of inputs. Its agility is amazing. Its cornering ability is amazing. Its lane change ability is amazing. Its value is amazing. It is the most nimble car I have driven, and it is the most fun-to-drive car I have ever driven - and I am a car collector.
The GT PRHT is the perfect sports car
I just love this car!! We got a '10 (identical to the '11) with Premium Pkg, Suspension Pkg, and Appearance Pkg at a tremendous discount. It is gorgeous (in Brilliant Black). The premium package eliminates any prior concern about the tawdriness of the interior -- it is almost plush, and the sound system is superb. Seats and steering wheel position is excellent. Clutch and shifter are the best of all the dozens of cars I've owned, including Porsches. Handling is unbelievable, and the optional Bilsteins do NOT make the car too harsh in normal driving. Finally, the power hard top is magical -- doesn't even intrude on trunk space. I just love this car!!
The Perfect Roadster!!
Having owned Corvettes and German cars for 25 years, I purchased a 2008 MX-5. Except for the radio and seats, loved it. Picked up my 2010 Grand Touring last week. Guess what? State of the art BOSE sound system, high-end seats, perfect shifter and 500 more RPM's in each gear! It cruises at 80mph and will outrun any competitors on a twisting road. Best yet, this perfectly balanced car gets 35mpg. It retains 65% of its value over three years and is inexpensive to maintain. Probably the only car on the road today where the driver is one with the car. The only problem is I want to drive it all the time.
Transformation in the Tires
Most of the reviews cover the important tech issues. I love my car but from day one I assumed that the rough and relatively noisy ride was related to the "sport type tuning" of the car's suspension - and I would just have to live with it. How wrong I was. This was the only thing about the car I did not truly enjoy - it was very noisy - road noise that was magnified by any road imperfections. Living in NY, I knew I had to replace the stock 17" Summer Tires (potenza) with an all weather tire. This weekend (October 2010) I put on a set of Conti Extreme Contact DSW and wow, what a difference. The car was transformed - it is now composed and a pleasure at any speed and road surface.
Looking for many miles of motoring fun
This is my third Miata and it is by far the best. I had an Audi A4 cabrio for 7 years prior to this car so I'm still making the adjustment back to a smaller car. I am looking forward to less maintenance cost with the Miata. My requirement when looking this time was a retractable hardtop. I looked at the EOS but my experience with expensive German maintenance and less than reliable reviews on the EOS brought me back to the Miata. The handling and weight distribution are beyond compare in a car of this price. The fit and finish is comparable to the Audi. The interior layout is much better than my previous Miata's.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner