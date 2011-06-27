Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

Most Driving Fun. Period. r09 , 12/15/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This car is in a league of its own. The steering wheel responds to the slightest of inputs. Its agility is amazing. Its cornering ability is amazing. Its lane change ability is amazing. Its value is amazing. It is the most nimble car I have driven, and it is the most fun-to-drive car I have ever driven - and I am a car collector. Report Abuse

The GT PRHT is the perfect sports car marylander3 , 01/08/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I just love this car!! We got a '10 (identical to the '11) with Premium Pkg, Suspension Pkg, and Appearance Pkg at a tremendous discount. It is gorgeous (in Brilliant Black). The premium package eliminates any prior concern about the tawdriness of the interior -- it is almost plush, and the sound system is superb. Seats and steering wheel position is excellent. Clutch and shifter are the best of all the dozens of cars I've owned, including Porsches. Handling is unbelievable, and the optional Bilsteins do NOT make the car too harsh in normal driving. Finally, the power hard top is magical -- doesn't even intrude on trunk space. I just love this car!!

The Perfect Roadster!! JDR2020 , 05/04/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Having owned Corvettes and German cars for 25 years, I purchased a 2008 MX-5. Except for the radio and seats, loved it. Picked up my 2010 Grand Touring last week. Guess what? State of the art BOSE sound system, high-end seats, perfect shifter and 500 more RPM's in each gear! It cruises at 80mph and will outrun any competitors on a twisting road. Best yet, this perfectly balanced car gets 35mpg. It retains 65% of its value over three years and is inexpensive to maintain. Probably the only car on the road today where the driver is one with the car. The only problem is I want to drive it all the time.

Transformation in the Tires Manny , 10/17/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Most of the reviews cover the important tech issues. I love my car but from day one I assumed that the rough and relatively noisy ride was related to the "sport type tuning" of the car's suspension - and I would just have to live with it. How wrong I was. This was the only thing about the car I did not truly enjoy - it was very noisy - road noise that was magnified by any road imperfections. Living in NY, I knew I had to replace the stock 17" Summer Tires (potenza) with an all weather tire. This weekend (October 2010) I put on a set of Conti Extreme Contact DSW and wow, what a difference. The car was transformed - it is now composed and a pleasure at any speed and road surface.