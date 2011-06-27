Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Premium AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,096
|$2,356
|Clean
|$1,462
|$1,918
|$2,159
|Average
|$1,193
|$1,563
|$1,764
|Rough
|$924
|$1,208
|$1,369
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$1,484
|$1,616
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,358
|$1,481
|Average
|$918
|$1,107
|$1,210
|Rough
|$711
|$855
|$939
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,097
|$2,379
|Clean
|$1,427
|$1,920
|$2,180
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,564
|$1,781
|Rough
|$902
|$1,209
|$1,382
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$1,965
|$2,243
|Clean
|$1,312
|$1,799
|$2,055
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,466
|$1,679
|Rough
|$829
|$1,133
|$1,303