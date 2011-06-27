  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Aviator
  4. Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Lincoln Aviator Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Premium AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,096$2,356
Clean$1,462$1,918$2,159
Average$1,193$1,563$1,764
Rough$924$1,208$1,369
Sell my 2003 Lincoln Aviator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Aviator near you
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,228$1,484$1,616
Clean$1,125$1,358$1,481
Average$918$1,107$1,210
Rough$711$855$939
Sell my 2003 Lincoln Aviator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Aviator near you
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$2,097$2,379
Clean$1,427$1,920$2,180
Average$1,164$1,564$1,781
Rough$902$1,209$1,382
Sell my 2003 Lincoln Aviator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Aviator near you
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Aviator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,433$1,965$2,243
Clean$1,312$1,799$2,055
Average$1,071$1,466$1,679
Rough$829$1,133$1,303
Sell my 2003 Lincoln Aviator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Aviator near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Lincoln Aviator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,125 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,358 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln Aviator is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,125 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,358 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,125 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,358 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Lincoln Aviator. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Lincoln Aviator and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Lincoln Aviator ranges from $711 to $1,616, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Lincoln Aviator is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.