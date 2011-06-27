Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-7X 5.3i 4dr SUV AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,430
|$2,855
|$3,105
|Clean
|$2,281
|$2,677
|$2,905
|Average
|$1,984
|$2,321
|$2,504
|Rough
|$1,686
|$1,965
|$2,103
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-7X Aero 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$2,915
|$3,152
|Clean
|$2,361
|$2,734
|$2,948
|Average
|$2,053
|$2,370
|$2,542
|Rough
|$1,745
|$2,007
|$2,135
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-7X 4.2i 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,086
|$2,354
|$2,514
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,207
|$2,352
|Average
|$1,703
|$1,914
|$2,028
|Rough
|$1,447
|$1,620
|$1,703