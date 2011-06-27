Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

Great vehicle until the brake issues hit jusride , 05/13/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful We bought our 2008 CX-9 Grand Touring new in 2009. It's been a great vehicle, although it does go through tires (not alignment caused). No issues to report until the brakes went out Saturday. No warning, driving down the road and no brakes. The only thing that saved us was light traffic on a early Saturday morning. If this would've been during the work week a severe accident would've happened. There is a factory "recall" on the brake booster even though the defective item is the brake master cylinder. This was defective from the factory and slowing leaks into the brake booster until they both fail. Report Abuse

2008 Mazda CX-9 Michael Reisig , 05/07/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 35 of 38 people found this review helpful Probably the worst vehicle I've ever owned, no ZOOM ZOOM here! After the vehicle hit a 100K, it was all downhill from there. First, a wiring harness holding clip broke causing the harness to shift and rub against the frame. Eventually, the vibration wore the insulation on the wires away (within the harness) making them come in contact with one another. This created a short in the electrical system causing No. 6 coil and fuel injector to go out. Parts and labor repair cost: $1007. Next, at 104K, the master cylinder brake booster went out. Parts and labor repair cost: $585. Third, at 109K, the “internal” water pump went out causing coolant and water to mix with the oil. This resulted in the ruination of the engine. UNBELIEVABLE engineering design! Repair cost for a junkyard motor with installation: $3650. Water pumps go out on vehicles all the time without ruining the engines. It's appalling to think that Mazda would ever use such an inferior design that would cause such a thing. Finally, I called Mazda USA headquarters to see if I could get some financial assistance with the engine replacement cost but was told since I didn't take it to the dealership to perform the work that I was out of luck. (Mazda Registered Complaint No. 1-281511575) Report Abuse

Most reliable vehicle we have EVER owned. krustuhfar , 02/20/2013 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought this car brand new in 2008. This has been the most reliable car we have EVER owned. It has not once left us stranded. We've hauled some huge loads too. and it just keeps going and going. We took this car ALL THE WAY FROM LOUISIANA TO MAYNE. THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF MILES. In a period of 5 days. and not once did we think it was going to give up. We loved our cx9. Sadly, at a wopping 179,000 miles, we hydroplaned into a ditch and totaled it. Such a shame. We never had to do any major repairs on it. THe only bad thing is it was constantly having tire/wheel issues. it would need a brake job about every 16 months. And tire pressure was always low. Other than that. it was amazing. Report Abuse

zoon zoom smart momoffive1 , 05/13/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Just drove home in my new (to me) CX-9. Got an amazing deal from a craigslist ad. Unbelievable car! Not sure I have ever been in such a luxurious vehicle! My whole family fits, all 7 of us, including 3 carseats. I was a little surprised by the small cargo area, I think my husband's Corolla has more room, but you know what? I really don't care! I was going to have to get a roof box for trips, anyway. I can't believe this is a base model! Smooth drive, quiet, roomy 3rd row, nice storage compartments, and my mp3 player plugs right in...great Bose sound! I spent 18K and drove home feeling like a millionaire. You have to see it and drive it to believe it! Happy Mommy!! Report Abuse