Estimated values
2013 Nissan Quest SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,815
|$9,249
|$11,363
|Clean
|$6,583
|$8,934
|$10,938
|Average
|$6,121
|$8,302
|$10,089
|Rough
|$5,658
|$7,671
|$9,240
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Quest LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,836
|$11,555
|$13,927
|Clean
|$8,536
|$11,161
|$13,407
|Average
|$7,936
|$10,372
|$12,366
|Rough
|$7,336
|$9,583
|$11,325
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Quest SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,880
|$10,326
|$12,458
|Clean
|$7,613
|$9,974
|$11,993
|Average
|$7,077
|$9,269
|$11,062
|Rough
|$6,542
|$8,564
|$10,131
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Quest S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,059
|$8,046
|$9,776
|Clean
|$5,854
|$7,772
|$9,411
|Average
|$5,442
|$7,222
|$8,681
|Rough
|$5,031
|$6,673
|$7,950