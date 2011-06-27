Estimated values
1991 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,358
|$1,771
|Clean
|$525
|$1,198
|$1,562
|Average
|$381
|$876
|$1,143
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$724
