Estimated values
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,678
|$1,946
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,586
|$1,834
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,403
|$1,609
|Rough
|$889
|$1,219
|$1,384
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$2,010
|$2,369
|Clean
|$1,313
|$1,900
|$2,233
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,680
|$1,959
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,460
|$1,686
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,470
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,335
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,469
|$2,065
|$2,388
|Rough
|$1,279
|$1,795
|$2,054
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,155
|$2,503
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,037
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,802
|$2,070
|Rough
|$1,136
|$1,566
|$1,781