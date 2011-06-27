Estimated values
2003 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,634
|$3,073
|Clean
|$1,618
|$2,385
|$2,786
|Average
|$1,282
|$1,886
|$2,212
|Rough
|$945
|$1,387
|$1,637
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Pathfinder LE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,498
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,262
|$2,680
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,789
|$2,127
|Rough
|$858
|$1,316
|$1,575
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,368
|$2,767
|Clean
|$1,450
|$2,144
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,696
|$1,991
|Rough
|$847
|$1,247
|$1,474
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,174
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,336
|$1,969
|$2,300
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,557
|$1,826
|Rough
|$780
|$1,145
|$1,351