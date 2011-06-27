Estimated values
1997 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,437
|$1,777
|Clean
|$715
|$1,267
|$1,567
|Average
|$519
|$927
|$1,147
|Rough
|$323
|$588
|$727
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,206
|$2,026
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,787
|$2,182
|Average
|$770
|$1,308
|$1,597
|Rough
|$480
|$829
|$1,012
Estimated values
1997 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,456
|$1,777
|Clean
|$765
|$1,284
|$1,567
|Average
|$555
|$940
|$1,147
|Rough
|$346
|$595
|$727