Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Cab Plus Consumer Reviews

2003 B3000 Ed Meyers , 01/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a 2003 B2000 model which currently only has 900 miles, so it's early to rate some things. I dislike, however, the seat belt retractor, which almost always gets tangled up and I have to undo it. Power seems good and it's easy to handle. I previously owned a Ford Ranger for 10 years and loved it, but had similiar problems with seat belt. My mpg was much better on the Ranger, although it was a 5-speed 4 cylinder, which my new truck is an automatic 6 cylinder. Report Abuse

Don't sell this one short! Dicksgarden1 , 05/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great truck!.......No problems at all! Runs like a champ!..Nice ride for a pickup......Would recomend it to anyone needing a small pickup. Report Abuse

mazda truck jmr , 08/07/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a good compact truck that is relatively cheap. It does everything most people will need except for large towing. A great entry level truck. The gas mileage is very poor. 5 speed automatic transmission seems to have problems slipping. overall a good truck. Report Abuse

Solid, Fun Drive Bill , 04/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great little truck. I bought it used with 60K miles and it still feels very tight with no squeaks or rattles. The 5 speed and clutch are smooth with good spacing between the gears. ABS brakes are excellent. The 4 cylinder is more than adequate for normal driving and gets decent mileage. While far from plush, the interior is very livable. Seating is firm with good support and is comfortable on long trips. Controls, A/C and ventilation are excellent and there's plenty of leg room for six footers. A practical truck that's also lots of fun to drive. Report Abuse