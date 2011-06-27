  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Cab Plus Consumer Reviews

10 reviews
2003 B3000

Ed Meyers, 01/24/2004
I have a 2003 B2000 model which currently only has 900 miles, so it's early to rate some things. I dislike, however, the seat belt retractor, which almost always gets tangled up and I have to undo it. Power seems good and it's easy to handle. I previously owned a Ford Ranger for 10 years and loved it, but had similiar problems with seat belt. My mpg was much better on the Ranger, although it was a 5-speed 4 cylinder, which my new truck is an automatic 6 cylinder.

Don't sell this one short!

Dicksgarden1, 05/11/2004
Great truck!.......No problems at all! Runs like a champ!..Nice ride for a pickup......Would recomend it to anyone needing a small pickup.

mazda truck

jmr, 08/07/2004
This is a good compact truck that is relatively cheap. It does everything most people will need except for large towing. A great entry level truck. The gas mileage is very poor. 5 speed automatic transmission seems to have problems slipping. overall a good truck.

Solid, Fun Drive

Bill, 04/22/2008
This is a great little truck. I bought it used with 60K miles and it still feels very tight with no squeaks or rattles. The 5 speed and clutch are smooth with good spacing between the gears. ABS brakes are excellent. The 4 cylinder is more than adequate for normal driving and gets decent mileage. While far from plush, the interior is very livable. Seating is firm with good support and is comfortable on long trips. Controls, A/C and ventilation are excellent and there's plenty of leg room for six footers. A practical truck that's also lots of fun to drive.

Not getting another one...

Serena, 11/12/2009
This truck ran great the first year and a half I had it. Then it started idling very rough. Then the engine light came on. It took a while for the mechanic to figure out what the problem was because of how few miles were on it. I ended up having to replace the entire top end, (heads, valves, ect...) at 78000 miles. I did not overheat it or abuse it. Also, I found out that is is just a re-badged Ranger. Many parts that I have replaced are not for a Mazda B3000 but for a Ford Ranger. I reliably get 18 mpg out of it. The doors rattle and the rear end tends to hop alittle unloaded on rough dirt roads.

