Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
Timing belt breaks, engine is no good
I was beyond shocked to find out that my engine was no good after my timing belt broke. My 1996 Mazda B2300 SE extended cab pickup broke the timing belt at engine idle. The mechanic informed me that the 2.3 liter engines in these pickups are considered to be interference engines, which means when the timing belt breaks, the pistons will destroy the and bend the valves in the engine, making the engine useless.
Nice
I like the truck. It's powerful and stylish. There is one thing you all should know that in both rear fenders rust so I took it and had it fixed at an auto body shop. But over all every thing is comfortable and reliable.
Excelent first truck
Every kid or parent should consider this truck for his or her first vehicle. First off it is one of the most well built pieces of machinery I have seen on the road, truly built to last. With 112hp and 135ft-lbs torque it has excellent acceleration if you know how to drive it well. I have toped out speed around 105mph and I think it still had just a bit more power left in her. She will probably do 110 which is plenty fast for any truck. I have never had to replace a part on this truck and I merely do basic maintenance. Regular oil changes, fluid checks, tune-ups, spark plugs, filters, cables, etcetera, etcetera. Anyone interested in a small pickup I recommend u look at this one first.
THE BEST TRUCK EVER!
I LOVE my little truck, I have NEVER had any problems with it! It is the BEST investment I put into ever. The most money I have put into it was the price for it. No problems what so ever. Going on 116,000 miles and still ticking. Gas is great, speed is great...I would DEFINITELY buy a second one for my fiancée if I could.
Good truck
still drives like I just purchased it. Gets up t[o 29 mpg. Love my truck Rides like new also. New let me down starts every time. Always there. Rides like new.
