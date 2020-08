Used 1992 Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale Near Me

When I bought this truck in 1992, it had 6,000 miles on it. I told my wife I'd still be driving it in 2000 and she laughed at me. Now it's almost 2006 and it has 133,000 miles. I had the transmission (automatic) rebuilt at 124,000, and a tie-rod. That's it. Otherwise, I just drive it and have the oil changed. I've been saying since 2000 that I'll buy a new truck when it stops running. It's still going. The driver's seat has ripped on the corner where you get in but the rest of the interior is still perfect.

