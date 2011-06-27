Used 1992 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
B2200 Extended Cab Owned it for 13 years
When I bought this truck in 1992, it had 6,000 miles on it. I told my wife I'd still be driving it in 2000 and she laughed at me. Now it's almost 2006 and it has 133,000 miles. I had the transmission (automatic) rebuilt at 124,000, and a tie-rod. That's it. Otherwise, I just drive it and have the oil changed. I've been saying since 2000 that I'll buy a new truck when it stops running. It's still going. The driver's seat has ripped on the corner where you get in but the rest of the interior is still perfect.
1992 B-2600i 4x4 Extended Cab
If you can find one for sale buy it.
Best car ever owned, bar none
This is the only vehicle I have ever purchased brand new. I've had literally dozens of "fix-'em-up-and- sell-'em cars and trucks in the last 10 years. At 100k I put in a new front 1/2 shaft axle. I think I replace a turn signal bulb and one headlight, too. Other than regular maintenance, that's it. What a great truck! Very heavy duty, check out the frame and front suspension components. Huge. Combined city/hwy since new is about 23.8 mpg, with a shell on. It starts everytime, hauls a ton of stuff and still looks great in bright red. If you are looking at this truck, I LOVE mine and plan to drive it until it or I am dead.
It will run forever
Bought truck new in 1992.Truck is now 23 years old and looks and runs as new.Have added a tilt wheel and cruise control and put in RX7 leather seats for more comfort. Am preparing to give it to my 17 year old grandson with instructions on how to maintain it so he can give it to his grandson.147000 on the clock with only routine maintenance. If u can find one by it and treasure it as they are unbelievable trucks.Addendum : Drivers side mirror apparently rusted out and fell off-boo-hoo.Mazda had ONE replacement left in their parts warehouse so I got it and replaced the mirror. Truck is still doing fine.ben . Update 11-30-16. Tuned the rascal up today and it is in fine fettle.Bought grandson a Volvo 850 GLT as it has 4 airbags and the Maz has o. Still have truck.At age 77 keeping it up is becoming a real chore, so me need to find a better home for it.Stay tuned and buy one if u can find one.Wish Maz would resume making them.BJUpdate 6-02-17. Still have the rascal.It mostly sits and the battery runs down. Still looks great and runs great after I jump it off.Wish somebody who loves these old trucks would buy it and keep it up.AT 78 hard for me to fiddle with it as I once did.Ben
Great little truck
Can't say enough about how much I love this truck. I'm sad to part with it for a four door truck. It has towed a boat and been over lots of oil field leases and just keeps going and going and going.......
