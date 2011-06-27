Used 1994 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car stinks Steve , 01/10/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful We have had nothing but trouble since we bought this car. First the transmission went. Then it was the water pump. Then all 4 shocks and ball joints needed to be replaced. We only had to replace the front 2 ball joints. The engine in this car feels like a piece of junk. So far it has died twice on the highway and once at home. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive, good MPG Kaka , 06/16/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have mine with all options, Leather, sunroof, power window, central lock, ABS, V6 2.5L, 4 wheel disc brake...and the most important...5 speed manual. This car so much better than Honda Accord. Has a lot of power but still have good MPG. My wife's car is Honda Accord 97. It's an automatic; it seems lame, bored, doesn't have power and has worse MPG even though the Honda has smaller engine (2.2L). This Mazda 626 has better suspension and better build quality compare to Accord. I bought this car based my experience with my previous car, a Mazda Protege LX 1.8L. It has all options. Has more than 200.000 miles but the engine still run like new...bravo Mazda. My next car probably will be a MazdaSpeed 6.

Common Sense Zuke , 09/02/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car when it already over 10 years old and about to crest 150K miles. So far we've replaced the front tires, the negative battery lead, and a headlight bulb. It has incredible pickup and a good, stiff suspension. Body and panels are still tight and well maintained. Last owner obviously took care of it. If you bought a used car that already had damage to it, do you think it will somehow be all better because you own it now? It still has years of abuse, so don't judge it on how the last owner did not maintain it well.

Solid car vtdichard , 04/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i bought this car unsed in 1997 it was a lease return and has been a very reliable vechile since I bought it. great gas mileage with the 4cyl 5 spd, and vitually maintenance free. Since I've owned it the only money I've had to put in the vechile was for a new distributor and usual item.... brakes/tires. I would recomend this vechile to anyone.