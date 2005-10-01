Used 1994 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Mazda 626 DX
    used

    1995 Mazda 626 DX

    231,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1999 Mazda 626
    used

    1999 Mazda 626

    201,150 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda 626 ES
    used

    2000 Mazda 626 ES

    181,113 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda 626 ES V6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2001 Mazda 626 ES V6

    174,425 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,996

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda 626 ES in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Mazda 626 ES

    237,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda 626 ES V6 in Black
    used

    2002 Mazda 626 ES V6

    116,290 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 626

Overall Consumer Rating
4.236 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
This car stinks
Steve,01/10/2005
We have had nothing but trouble since we bought this car. First the transmission went. Then it was the water pump. Then all 4 shocks and ball joints needed to be replaced. We only had to replace the front 2 ball joints. The engine in this car feels like a piece of junk. So far it has died twice on the highway and once at home.
