Used 1994 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me

And I know you're rocking that eight oh eight, and you feel that "B-A-S-S" bass. And while I don't know if that rap lyric is applicable to a Mazda 626, the 626 is a very rocking sedan. It was kind of a big deal back in the deal, a very fancy sedan, the prerunner to the current Mazda 6 sports sedan. Powerful V6 engine makes this a really enjoyable vehicle. And WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC. Rare color, they don't make 'em like this any more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Mazda 626 ES V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVGF22D115235479

Stock: 205446A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020