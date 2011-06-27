Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,577
|$3,103
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,296
|$2,764
|Average
|$1,079
|$1,735
|$2,088
|Rough
|$721
|$1,173
|$1,412
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 i 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,203
|$2,594
|Clean
|$1,327
|$1,963
|$2,311
|Average
|$997
|$1,483
|$1,746
|Rough
|$666
|$1,003
|$1,180
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 i 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,323
|$2,773
|Clean
|$1,334
|$2,070
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,564
|$1,866
|Rough
|$670
|$1,058
|$1,262
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,808
|$2,838
|$3,403
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,529
|$3,032
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,911
|$2,290
|Rough
|$808
|$1,293
|$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 s 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,547
|$2,333
|$2,765
|Clean
|$1,376
|$2,079
|$2,463
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,570
|$1,861
|Rough
|$691
|$1,062
|$1,258