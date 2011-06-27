  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sports Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,615$2,577$3,103
Clean$1,436$2,296$2,764
Average$1,079$1,735$2,088
Rough$721$1,173$1,412
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 i 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,492$2,203$2,594
Clean$1,327$1,963$2,311
Average$997$1,483$1,746
Rough$666$1,003$1,180
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 i 4dr Sports Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,323$2,773
Clean$1,334$2,070$2,471
Average$1,002$1,564$1,866
Rough$670$1,058$1,262
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,808$2,838$3,403
Clean$1,608$2,529$3,032
Average$1,208$1,911$2,290
Rough$808$1,293$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 6 s 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,547$2,333$2,765
Clean$1,376$2,079$2,463
Average$1,033$1,570$1,861
Rough$691$1,062$1,258
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,070 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
