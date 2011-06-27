  1. Home
Used 1993 Mazda 323 Consumer Reviews

Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!

boon, 03/18/2002
Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!

My Little car

Canadian Grrl, 08/30/2002
This is my first car. Although I had some trouble with a bad waterpump, everything else is great. It could look a bit cooler. It handles great and the mileage is awesome.

My White 323

bbdoggies, 12/04/2002
I have just loved driving it! It is zippy, economical(gas mileage) and I can really buzz around town in it! It is easy to drive and back up. It has been reasonably reliable. It is now nine years old and I have had some repairs on the alternator. I had problems with key locks in the hatch and doors. It performs well on the highway. There is lots of visibility with the window design.

Great, Dependable Car

clarez, 12/12/2002
This was my first new car purchase. My car will be 10 years old and runs like a new car. Requiring minimal repairs. I love my car! My only complaint is the driver's seat is too low to get in and out of the car comfortably.

Fun to Drive Economy car

Crazy_J, 01/17/2003
My reliable 4dr 1980 Buick engine flooded with oil after it was hit underneath by the street as I came off the lot, my dad rewarded me with a beautful apple candy red skylark. Then this skylark starting having transmission slipping problems, with every transmission put in it so far! But my sister was kind of enough to let me drive her Mazda 323 until my skylark is fixed and ever since then driving has been fun. It's very peppy for a 82hp car with only 92 pounds of torque. So far it has had no mager problems, it's just a nice simple "I'll get you there and go back with pep in your step money in your pocket car".

