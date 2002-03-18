Used 1993 Mazda 323 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
323 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 323 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 323
  4. Used 1993 Mazda 323

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 323

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 323
Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (44%)
Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!
boon,03/18/2002
Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
323
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to