Consumer Rating
(9)
1993 Mazda 323 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes for the aging 323.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda 323.

5(56%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!
boon,03/18/2002
Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!
My Little car
Canadian Grrl,08/30/2002
This is my first car. Although I had some trouble with a bad waterpump, everything else is great. It could look a bit cooler. It handles great and the mileage is awesome.
My White 323
bbdoggies,12/04/2002
I have just loved driving it! It is zippy, economical(gas mileage) and I can really buzz around town in it! It is easy to drive and back up. It has been reasonably reliable. It is now nine years old and I have had some repairs on the alternator. I had problems with key locks in the hatch and doors. It performs well on the highway. There is lots of visibility with the window design.
Great, Dependable Car
clarez,12/12/2002
This was my first new car purchase. My car will be 10 years old and runs like a new car. Requiring minimal repairs. I love my car! My only complaint is the driver's seat is too low to get in and out of the car comfortably.
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda 323

Used 1993 Mazda 323 Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda 323 is offered in the following submodels: 323 Hatchback. Available styles include SE 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

