1993 Mazda 323 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,762
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
No changes for the aging 323.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda 323.
Most helpful consumer reviews
boon,03/18/2002
Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten!
Canadian Grrl,08/30/2002
This is my first car. Although I had some trouble with a bad waterpump, everything else is great. It could look a bit cooler. It handles great and the mileage is awesome.
bbdoggies,12/04/2002
I have just loved driving it! It is zippy, economical(gas mileage) and I can really buzz around town in it! It is easy to drive and back up. It has been reasonably reliable. It is now nine years old and I have had some repairs on the alternator. I had problems with key locks in the hatch and doors. It performs well on the highway. There is lots of visibility with the window design.
clarez,12/12/2002
This was my first new car purchase. My car will be 10 years old and runs like a new car. Requiring minimal repairs. I love my car! My only complaint is the driver's seat is too low to get in and out of the car comfortably.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mazda 323 features & specs
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
