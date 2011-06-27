  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda 3 i Features & Specs

More about the 2004 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,680
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,680
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,680
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,680
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Front head room39.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length178.3 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Exterior Colors
  • Shimmering Sand Metallic
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Starlight Green Mica
  • Strato Blue Mica
  • Rally White
  • Sunlight Silver Mica
  • Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,680
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,680
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
