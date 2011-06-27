  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 2
  4. Used 2014 Mazda 2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2014 Mazda 2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling
  • simple-to-operate controls
  • affordable price.
  • Smaller cargo area than rivals
  • sparsely appointed cabin
  • outdated automatic transmission
  • cramped rear seats.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
Mazda 2 for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$6,999 - $7,881
Used 2 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Mazda 2 offers a fun drive in an economical hatchback, but comes up short in functionality alongside its more practical competition.

Vehicle overview

A small, four-door hatchback, the Mazda 2 is in dire need of an update. It hasn't received any major improvements or upgrades since its introduction for 2011. Meanwhile, most of its subcompact car competitors have upped the ante in this segment, which continues to grow in size and diversity.

For starters, the 2014 Mazda 2 falls short in fuel economy. Just about any of its rivals is going to save you more at the pump. Nor is this diminutive Mazda going to wow you with features. Granted, subcompact cars have traditionally been pretty spartan, but the reality is that you can get a lot more for your money these days. Finally, the 2 isn't all that roomy, as the rear seats are cramped and cargo space is also pretty mediocre.

To its credit, the Mazda 2 still features an easy-to-park size, and thanks to its responsive suspension and engaging steering, it's enjoyable to drive in a no-frills sort of way. But for shoppers wanting to stretch their money as far as possible, there are better choices for a small four-door hatchback or sedan. The 2014 Ford Fiesta is the Mazda's most direct competitor, and it offers a choice of two body styles, multiple engine options (including a feisty turbocharged engine on the ST version), a similar fun-to-drive experience, a nicer interior and more available features. The 2014 Chevrolet Sonic offers more room, an equally engaging personality and a turbo engine of its own, while the Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio can't be beat for total value.

2014 Mazda 2 models

The 2014 Mazda 2 hatchback is available in two trim levels: Sport and Touring. The Sport comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB/auxiliary input jacks.

Upgrading to the Touring trim gets you 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear roof spoiler, chrome exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer, cruise control, upgraded cloth seats with red piping and a six-speaker audio system.

Factory options for either trim level include Bluetooth connectivity, an aftermarket navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a center console with an armrest.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mazda 2 is essentially unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mazda 2 uses a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 100 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, the five-speed Mazda 2 accelerated to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds -- slightly slower than most other cars in this class. Having only four gears to work with instead of six as in many competitors, the automatic slows things down considerably to 10.7 seconds to 60 mph.

The EPA estimates that the Mazda 2 returns 32 mpg combined (29 mpg city/35 mpg highway) with the manual transmission, while the automatic rates 30 mpg combined (28 mpg city/34 mpg highway). Both are a little below average for the class.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Mazda 2 include antilock brakes (discs in front, drums in rear), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and stability and traction control.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Mazda 2 received the highest possible rating of "Good" (out of four) in the moderate-overlap frontal offset and roof strength tests. In the side impact test, it scored a second-highest "Acceptable." In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test, the 2 scored a second-lowest "Marginal" rating. The 2's seat/head restraint design was rated "Acceptable" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2 came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, one of the longer distances in its class.

Driving

Even for an economy car, the Mazda 2's 100-hp four-cylinder is weak. The hatchback makes the most of the available power, though, at least with the manual transmission. The outdated four-speed automatic feels rough under acceleration, with somewhat erratic shifting and less fuel efficiency than the manual. The manual requires some acclimation of its own, though, with a high clutch pedal action that feels a little vague when you're first getting underway.

On the other hand, the Mazda 2's light curb weight (just 2,300 pounds) reduces the burden on the engine. This, coupled with precise, communicative steering and responsive handling, makes the 2014 Mazda 2 feel quick and nimble on its feet.

Interior

The 2014 Mazda 2 interior is a study in cost-control minimalism, but it does the job. What the design lacks in flourish, it makes up for with honesty and utility, right down to subtle orange display lighting and simple audio and climate controls. The front seats are comfortable and offer enough room for taller adults, though most will wish for a telescoping steering wheel (not available at all) and a center armrest (optional). The flat and cramped rear seats, however, are a disappointment, and lack a center head restraint as well.

Cargo capacity is 13.3 cubic feet with the rear seats in place, which is small for a hatchback. With the 60/40-split rear seats folded (and they don't fold completely flat), capacity increases to 27.8 cubes. That's also rather stingy, as a Hyundai Accent has up to 47.5 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mazda 2.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(17%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Little Nicky 2014 Mazda2 Sport.
Happy Mazda2 previous owner,05/03/2019
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
Loved this car. Great on gas, climbing hills, only $20.00 to fill it and it lasted us a week. Two minor accidents and we were not hurt at all. I loved this car. Packed it for a week worth of food, clothing etc for vacation. Handles awesome. Not great driving on slush on the highway, but could pass all SUVs going up hills in first gear in a snow storm! I regret trading it in and not keeping in as a second vehicle. Very reliable vehicle. I see where it is for sale now and debating on buying it again. Great sound system for the CD's. Never had any major issues with it.
incredibly fun car
Adrian E.,01/16/2019
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
this car offers great value, its a great drivers car and very economical. There are no other small cars in this segment which are this engaging to drive.
This little jellybean is sweet
Amanda Ovadal,06/12/2019
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
I know I gave this little one some poor ratings based on the "basic" aspects of the interior and entertainment...but that doesn't account for it's amazing ride, mpg and handling. My biggest complaint is road noise and no technology. I think it's a great car, it just needs comfort, technology, and less road noise. Also the shocks that come stock are very noisy, should improve the quality of those as well as insulation to reduce road noise. Technology should include better sound system, automatic tinting, and available touch screen access.
Grate car for the price
Maritza,05/16/2019
Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
Bought 2011 new still have it so far every thing OK. Then bought other for my son not a problem.....grate in city....OK in highway if you don't need to go faster than speed limit...Save money in gas, in the car, insurance etc
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 Mazda 2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mazda 2 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Mazda 2

Used 2014 Mazda 2 Overview

The Used 2014 Mazda 2 is offered in the following submodels: 2 Hatchback. Available styles include Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mazda 2?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mazda 2 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mazda 2 Sport is priced between $6,999 and$7,881 with odometer readings between 69702 and91827 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Mazda 2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mazda 2 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,999 and mileage as low as 69702 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Mazda 2.

Can't find a used 2014 Mazda 2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 2 for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,772.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,897.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 2 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,915.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,274.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mazda 2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 2 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Mazda 2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles