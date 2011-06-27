Vehicle overview

A small, four-door hatchback, the Mazda 2 is in dire need of an update. It hasn't received any major improvements or upgrades since its introduction for 2011. Meanwhile, most of its subcompact car competitors have upped the ante in this segment, which continues to grow in size and diversity.

For starters, the 2014 Mazda 2 falls short in fuel economy. Just about any of its rivals is going to save you more at the pump. Nor is this diminutive Mazda going to wow you with features. Granted, subcompact cars have traditionally been pretty spartan, but the reality is that you can get a lot more for your money these days. Finally, the 2 isn't all that roomy, as the rear seats are cramped and cargo space is also pretty mediocre.

To its credit, the Mazda 2 still features an easy-to-park size, and thanks to its responsive suspension and engaging steering, it's enjoyable to drive in a no-frills sort of way. But for shoppers wanting to stretch their money as far as possible, there are better choices for a small four-door hatchback or sedan. The 2014 Ford Fiesta is the Mazda's most direct competitor, and it offers a choice of two body styles, multiple engine options (including a feisty turbocharged engine on the ST version), a similar fun-to-drive experience, a nicer interior and more available features. The 2014 Chevrolet Sonic offers more room, an equally engaging personality and a turbo engine of its own, while the Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio can't be beat for total value.