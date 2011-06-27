Estimated values
2014 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$5,736
|$7,162
|Clean
|$4,029
|$5,445
|$6,772
|Average
|$3,588
|$4,862
|$5,992
|Rough
|$3,147
|$4,280
|$5,213
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,484
|$6,175
|$7,791
|Clean
|$4,251
|$5,861
|$7,367
|Average
|$3,786
|$5,234
|$6,519
|Rough
|$3,321
|$4,607
|$5,671
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,992
|$5,867
|$7,642
|Clean
|$3,785
|$5,569
|$7,226
|Average
|$3,371
|$4,973
|$6,394
|Rough
|$2,957
|$4,377
|$5,563
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,513
|$6,286
|$7,978
|Clean
|$4,279
|$5,967
|$7,544
|Average
|$3,811
|$5,328
|$6,675
|Rough
|$3,343
|$4,690
|$5,807