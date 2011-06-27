  1. Home
Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli Base Specs & Features

More about the 2017 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower345 hp @ 5250 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Luxury Package +$1,250
Premium Package +$1,200
In-Car Entertainment
280 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Shift Paddles +$550
Full Premium Leather +$3,250
Full Premium Leather w/Seats in Drilled Leather +$3,250
Power Rear Sunblind +$700
Extended Leather/Contrast Stitching +$950
Sport Steering Wheel-Carbon Insert +$1,000
Sport Steering Wheel-Heated +$330
Carbon Shift Paddles +$1,000
Heated Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$550
Heated Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$800
Front Seats Ventilation +$900
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$5,200
Smoking Kit +$85
WI-FI Vehicle Hot Spot +$750
Carbon Kit +$3,000
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,500
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel +$500
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$750
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$2,000
Carbon Door Sills +$600
INOX Sport Pedals +$200
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$250
Zegna Luxury Package +$3,250
Headrest Trident Stitching +$450
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room37.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Heated Rear Bench Seat +$625
21" Titano Forged Alloy Wheels w/Dark Matt Finish +$4,300
Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles +$100
Mica Paint +$925
Rear Laminated Glass +$400
Metalescent Paint +$925
Pearlescent Paint (Rosso Energia) +$2,200
20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$1,950
20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy Wheels +$1,650
Metallic Paint +$925
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Black Painted Brake Calipers +$800
19" Apollo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$400
High Pressure Headlamp Washers +$200
Power Trunk Closer w/Contactless Opening/Closing +$700
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Adaptive Front Lighting System +$500
Pearlescent Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,200
19" Sport Proteo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$400
20" All Season Tires +$470
20" GTS Forged Wheels w/Anthracite Finish +$3,800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length195.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.6 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Energia Pearlescent
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Bianco
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Bronzo Sienna Metallescent
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
