Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli Consumer Reviews
Budget Maserati sound, handling, and performance.
If you are looking for all the excitement and panache of a Maserati, but on a tighter budget, you will be very pleased with this vehicle. If you think you have somehow stumbled across a $150,000 car for half price, you will be disappointed. On the used market, these cars are a great buy, but don't expect the hand crafted interior of a Bentley. A high end Italian sport sedan on a budget has to have compromises, and they can be found on the quality of materials, Chrysler sourced components (the nav interface is actually quite good, albeit cheap looking), and lack of high end features. The driving experience however, is all Maserati with one of the most intoxicating exhaust notes I have ever heard. The power, sound, handling, brakes, and overall performance are everything you would hope them to be. Let's be honest, a major reason for buying the car is the name, and I can say it does get just as much attention as you would expect. When it's time for service, do your self a favor and take it to an independent, although the aftermarket parts market is all but nonexistent. Hopefully this will change as more of these cars reach a mature age and numbers increase. While I think this car is tough to justify at the new price of competitors, it is truly a great buy on the used side and the chance for the average guy to own a real Italian exotic super sedan.
FEAKER
WYSIWYG. Not bad at all. There is considerable lag when you punch the gas, unless you pre-rev it. The power is, however, astonishing for a car weighing over two tons. Comfort is better than many snobs acknowledge, as are the controls. I have hit nearly 30mpg on the highway at 80-85mph over distances, so the fuel consumption is better than expected. The handling, even in rain or snow, is very good. Obviously, it looks great. I have not had much in the way of maintenance trouble, though there have been a number of recalls (fixed for free). The pain job is unfortunately susceptible to dings, especially on the hood, and Maserati to date has not offered any touch-up paint, so one would need to get a clear plastic protector or periodic paint jobs.....The bluetooth is not the best, as it is much better in cheaper cars like Acuras. It requires much effort to set up, and the quality is not the greatest either.
Perfect lease car
I've had my car since mid October 2014 and so far no major problems. The car drives really nice and the exhaust is fantastic. My only complaint are the small rattles in the car. Nothing too big, just a little annoying. I am confident the dealer will resolve when I bring it in for service...
Wonderful Car
I always drive upper end cars and trade every 2 years...I think I will keep this one. It is great to drive and feels wonderful. I have had Jaguars, Cadillac's, Mercedes, even a Bentley Continental...but the Ghibli is a sublime combination of Jaguar performance with Cadillac comfort and Bentley curb appeal.
Still Not Impressed
I have had my Ghibli QS4 since July, 2014. The car has the worst 'upgraded' radio of any car most readers of this review has today. The dealer replaced my amplifier but the problem persists. The airflow to the floor is terrible, comes out mostly at the windshield. That they also don't know how to fix. The seat belt clip is low that it takes spraining ones back just to click the seat belt. The car even would not start on 2 occasions, embarrassing! It's a shame that since 1914, Maserati has not figured out these seemingly simple things. If you have more than $75K to spend, you better spend it on a car with luxury and performance. I own high end BMW, MB, Porsche, AUDI. Ghibli is a disgrace. In addition to the above, none of the above issues have been resolved. I now have a few more years of driving this car since my last review. Unlike other new, high end cars, it would be nice if adaptive cruise control, touchless homelink and touchless start could be incorporated into the vehicle. Most of these could be done by computer updates, I have since bought a new Tesla Model X. Only a nimble car company will survive in the future. The car still has an awesome engine and braking system, but that's about it. I will not buy this car today! I almost forgot that there is NO good way to charge your phone or other electronics because it does not have a charging USB port and the cigarette lighter receptacle is too shallow that I have literally tried more than 8 different ones and none of them fits well. Even something as simple as that is beyond this mess called a car! I took it to the dealership and they had no solution. This is an update on August 28th 2019. None of the issues listed above has been resolved to date. I still will not buy this car today based on the competition that is out there. Only the engine and the braking system are still the great parts of the car. Everything else falls seriously short.
