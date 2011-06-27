Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli Consumer Reviews

Budget Maserati sound, handling, and performance. Jason S , 10/13/2017 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful If you are looking for all the excitement and panache of a Maserati, but on a tighter budget, you will be very pleased with this vehicle. If you think you have somehow stumbled across a $150,000 car for half price, you will be disappointed. On the used market, these cars are a great buy, but don't expect the hand crafted interior of a Bentley. A high end Italian sport sedan on a budget has to have compromises, and they can be found on the quality of materials, Chrysler sourced components (the nav interface is actually quite good, albeit cheap looking), and lack of high end features. The driving experience however, is all Maserati with one of the most intoxicating exhaust notes I have ever heard. The power, sound, handling, brakes, and overall performance are everything you would hope them to be. Let's be honest, a major reason for buying the car is the name, and I can say it does get just as much attention as you would expect. When it's time for service, do your self a favor and take it to an independent, although the aftermarket parts market is all but nonexistent. Hopefully this will change as more of these cars reach a mature age and numbers increase. While I think this car is tough to justify at the new price of competitors, it is truly a great buy on the used side and the chance for the average guy to own a real Italian exotic super sedan. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FEAKER Ari , 11/06/2016 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful WYSIWYG. Not bad at all. There is considerable lag when you punch the gas, unless you pre-rev it. The power is, however, astonishing for a car weighing over two tons. Comfort is better than many snobs acknowledge, as are the controls. I have hit nearly 30mpg on the highway at 80-85mph over distances, so the fuel consumption is better than expected. The handling, even in rain or snow, is very good. Obviously, it looks great. I have not had much in the way of maintenance trouble, though there have been a number of recalls (fixed for free). The pain job is unfortunately susceptible to dings, especially on the hood, and Maserati to date has not offered any touch-up paint, so one would need to get a clear plastic protector or periodic paint jobs.....The bluetooth is not the best, as it is much better in cheaper cars like Acuras. It requires much effort to set up, and the quality is not the greatest either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Perfect lease car johnfsteph , 12/04/2014 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I've had my car since mid October 2014 and so far no major problems. The car drives really nice and the exhaust is fantastic. My only complaint are the small rattles in the car. Nothing too big, just a little annoying. I am confident the dealer will resolve when I bring it in for service...

Wonderful Car Chuck Easttom , 04/10/2015 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I always drive upper end cars and trade every 2 years...I think I will keep this one. It is great to drive and feels wonderful. I have had Jaguars, Cadillac's, Mercedes, even a Bentley Continental...but the Ghibli is a sublime combination of Jaguar performance with Cadillac comfort and Bentley curb appeal.