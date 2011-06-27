Vehicle overview

What are you willing to give up in the name of performance? In the case of the 2011 Lotus Exige, we'd give up quite a lot. It's loud, cramped, harsh, impractical and unforgiving. Yet a true driving enthusiast -- one who intends to use this car at its full potential on a racetrack – finds these sacrifices only minor inconveniences compared to the unparalleled driving experience this little sports car delivers.

Starting with a very lightweight aluminum chassis that is chemically bonded (instead of welded or bolted) for rigidity, the Exige follows the core Lotus principle of founder Colin Chapman: "Simplify, then add lightness." Everything about the Exige is built for lightness, from the fiberglass and carbon-fiber bodywork to the deletion of unessential convenience features. Reduced weight allows a small-displacement engine to deliver supercar performance. In this case, it's a supercharged 1.8-liter Toyota inline-4.

The resulting weight-to-power ratio comes in at an impressive 8.33 pounds per horsepower, a ratio even more favorable than the likes of the 2011 Audi R8 or 2011 Porsche 911. Opting for the even more powerful Lotus Exige S260 Sport will give a driver even more to smile about. And let's not overlook the Exige's handling, which has the immediate response of a manic hummingbird. Once you factor in the feel through the steering and even the seat of your pants, it's as if you have nerve endings that extend to the contact patches of the tires.

This combination of driving dynamics and visceral feedback leaves the Exige with little in the way of competition at its price point. The 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder represents the closest rival for a track-tuned weapon, but while the Spyder is much easier to live with on a daily basis, it isn't nearly as communicative. For ultimate driver engagement and thrills, it's hard to beat the 2011 Lotus Exige.