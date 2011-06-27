Vehicle overview

The 2010 Lotus Exige is loud, harsh and unforgiving. And that's just to name a few of its inconveniences. And yet the Exige is so narrowly focused on performance, all other considerations are secondary. The Exige is mentally and physically demanding to drive, requiring all of the driver's attention as well as a decent amount of upper body strength. To the average driver, this vehicle is torturous. To the enthusiast, this is Nirvana.

This automotive bliss starts with one of the lightest chassis ever built for road use. The frame itself is made by chemically bonding aluminum elements together to form an incredibly rigid structure, yet it only weighs about 150 pounds. Together with a lightweight composite body and a conspicuous lack of creature comforts, a fully fueled Exige tips the scales at just a little more than 2,000 pounds. For this reason, the Exige also foregoes the typical sports car's heavy, big-displacement engine in favor of a lightweight 1.8-liter four-cylinder that still provides an impressive horsepower-to-weight ratio.

As if the previous Exige wasn't quite sharp enough, Lotus has further enhanced the model for 2010. Many of these changes can be mistaken as cosmetic tweaks, but in reality, they all serve to improve performance. A revised front end sports a larger air intake to improve engine cooling, and new intakes flanking the main opening feed more air to the twin front oil coolers. In the back, a new, larger rear wing still creates plenty of downforce while also reducing aerodynamic drag. You'll also find new Ohlins shock absorbers in the optional Track Pack.

The changes for this year are likely undetectable from the driver seat, though, since the Exige is already one of the highest-performing vehicles on the road. Up until now, there has been essentially nothing that competes against the tiny Lotus, but Porsche's new Boxster Spyder may also be worth a look. Both are geared toward track enthusiasts, but the Porsche is significantly more livable on a daily basis. The Exige, by comparison, can be punishing. Still, as far as pure sports cars go, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more engaging drive than the 2010 Lotus Exige.