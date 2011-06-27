Vehicle overview

It's been said that anything worthwhile involves some sacrifice. For the 2009 Lotus Exige the sacrifices are many, but the payoff in performance and driver engagement is equally large. If you want a genuine street-legal racecar from the factory, look no further than the Exige. It's similar to the elemental Lotus Elise roadster, but its fixed hardtop and fastback-style tail distinguish it as the more focused car of the pair.

At the heart of the Exige's extraordinary performance is Lotus founder Colin Chapman's mantra: "To add speed, add lightness." Lotus' revolutionary process of chemically bonding the aluminum elements together results in an exceptionally stiff and lightweight body structure. Incredibly, the bare chassis tips the scales at a mere 150 pounds, and overall weight is a supermodel-light 2,077 pounds. This eliminates the need for a large engine, which is why you'll find a mid-mounted four-cylinder Toyota-sourced mill under the Exige's hood.

We mentioned sacrifices, so here they are: The Exige is comically small, and therefore about as visible as a scooter in traffic. It is so low to the ground that driveways and speed bumps are enough to induce a cold sweat. Climbing in and out of the cockpit is like trying to escape Alcatraz through a Frisbee-sized hole in the wall. The suspension is so tightly sprung that you'd swear this car had square wheels. Rearward visibility is on par with that of a Mini Cooper towing an Airstream trailer. Trunk space is almost nonexistent, and anything you stow there will be baked to a crisp by the engine and exhaust. We could go on, but you get the point.

On the flip side, though, the 2009 Lotus Exige handles more nimbly than any other car sold. Period. It also gives a high level of feedback through your feet, posterior, hands and inner ear. Meanwhile, acceleration from the supercharged inline-4 is simply maniacal, especially as it shrieks toward its 8,000-rpm limiter.

This is the Exige. If it all sounds like a bit much, the Porsche Cayman S is likely a better choice. But if you're willing to put up with the sacrifices, Lotus' road-legal racecar will no doubt bring a demonic smile to your face every time you happen upon a sinuous string of tarmac.