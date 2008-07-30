Used 2007 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport

    2,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $88,995

EXIGE S - PURE RACER
"Mr Lotus",07/30/2008
My 2d season with the '07 (1st year) Exige S. This is a pure race car on or off the track and is built around acceleration, handling and braking - it is arguably the best handling car on the road. This is why a strong driver who knows the car's capabilities can win over other high end cars both American and European. It must be understood that to arrive at the final equation of this car's performance there entailed certain cons built-in. But you must maximize the car's capabilities to overcome its modest top-end when competing with other racers. And get a Valentine 1 or be prepared to get multiple tickets or -- be prepared to ditch the 5.0 as the ol' chap found out last night - not rec.
