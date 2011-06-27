Vehicle overview

For such a congested, dreary and drizzly place, England comes up with some pretty amazing sports cars. Last year, one of its most dramatic products, the Lotus Exige, arrived on American shores. A hardtop coupe version of the company's Elise roadster, the 2007 Lotus Exige is easily the most focused performance car on sale in the U.S. Lightness is its key ingredient, as this rear-drive, mid-engine two-seater weighs in at just over 2,000 pounds -- about 850 less than a Porsche Cayman. As such, the Exige is capable of sub-5-second 0-60-mph times despite the fact that its power source is a maniacally revving, 1.8-liter Toyota engine rated for all of 190 hp. The car's aluminum chassis is capable of handling much more, though, so Lotus engineers bolted on a supercharger for 2007, creating the 220-hp Lotus Exige S. Not only is the S quicker in a straight line, it's faster through the slalom.

Ordinarily, we wouldn't even bring up slalom speeds when writing to prospective car buyers, but the 2007 Lotus Exige S is quite literally the fastest production car our road test editors have ever run through the 600-foot cone course. It's here that the Exige's body modifications over the Elise, including its fixed roof panel, sculpted engine cover, front air splitter and rear wing, make a difference, providing an extra 90 pounds of downforce that glues the car to the pavement at high speeds. This gets to the heart of what the Exige, in regular or S form, is all about: This coupe was built for no other purpose than to carve up corners, whether on a racetrack or a favorite back road. Unencumbered by the safety equipment and luxury amenities of most cars, the featherweight Exige responds immediately to driver inputs and does so with minimal lean or roll. And with no power steering assist or extraneous seat padding buffering the feedback, the interface between car and driver couldn't be more direct.

For the miniscule percentage of buyers unimpressed by the capabilities of the street-legal Exige, Lotus sells a much costlier track-only version known as the Lotus Sport Exige Cup in very limited numbers. Fitted with a roll cage and six-point harness, this special Exige drops another 200 pounds by shedding the passenger seat and all interior carpeting and trim. At the same time, it gains an extra 32 hp over the Exige S, which skims a couple 10ths off its 0-60 time. There's also a dry-sump oil system to ensure consistent lubrication during high cornering loads. Running gear on the Lotus Sport Exige Cup includes racing slick tires and an adjustable suspension.

Considering the Exige's performance potential, the price of admission for the street version is relatively modest. But this is not a mass-market car. The side effects of its focused performance, including a very stiff ride and minimal storage and feature content, make it a pretty miserable car for daily use. Most buyers in this market will be happier with the Cayman or a BMW M Coupe. Wisely, Lotus doesn't plan on importing more than about 200-300 Exiges. And for the eventual handful of owners, the street-legal racecar experience won't get any better than this.