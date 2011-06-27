  1. Home
Used 2011 Lotus Exige S240 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Exige
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)230.0/299.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Torque170 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,690
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Touring Packageyes
Track Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,690
180-watt audio outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,690
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,690
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,690
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Metallic Paintyes
Limited Paintyes
Star Shieldyes
Lifestyle Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Length149.5 in.
Curb weight2077 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Height45.6 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.
Width68.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Yellow Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Storm Titanium Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Ardent Red
  • Phantom Black
  • Quartz Silver
  • Starlight Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Persian Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Grey
  • Aquamarine Blue
  • Laser Blue
  • Graphite Grey
  • Chrome Orange
  • Aspen White
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Burnt Orange
  • Ice White
  • Isotope Green
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Biscuit, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Red , leather
  • Magnolia, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,690
225/45R17 90W tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,690
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
