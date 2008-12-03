Used 2008 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Exige Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport

    2,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $88,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lotus Exige searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Exige
  4. Used 2008 Lotus Exige

Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Exige

Read recent reviews for the Lotus Exige
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Street Legal Race Car
SanDiegan,03/12/2008
This is my second Lotus. My first was an 05 Elise with 190bhp, a soft top, and standard ("Touring") suspension. My new S240 could not be a more different car. This Exige is serious business. The acceleration is spectacular; when you get on the throttle the supercharger sounds like a jet engine and you quickly become one with the driver's seat. I really enjoyed the handling and cornering of the Elise, but the Exige S240 with the Track Pack is not to be believed. The capability of this car to corner hard with minimal body roll is unlike anything you have experienced before (including 360 Modena's and Gallardo's that I have driven).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lotus
Exige
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lotus Exige info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings