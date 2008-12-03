Used 2008 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 2,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$88,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Exige
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
SanDiegan,03/12/2008
This is my second Lotus. My first was an 05 Elise with 190bhp, a soft top, and standard ("Touring") suspension. My new S240 could not be a more different car. This Exige is serious business. The acceleration is spectacular; when you get on the throttle the supercharger sounds like a jet engine and you quickly become one with the driver's seat. I really enjoyed the handling and cornering of the Elise, but the Exige S240 with the Track Pack is not to be believed. The capability of this car to corner hard with minimal body roll is unlike anything you have experienced before (including 360 Modena's and Gallardo's that I have driven).
