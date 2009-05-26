Used 2009 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$88,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lotus Exige searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Exige
Read recent reviews for the Lotus Exige
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
DM,05/26/2009
This car excels on the track - fast, great grip, tight steering. This car would be difficult on public roads given the small size, hard suspension, and low center of gravity. The small engine works very well in a car this light. However, it can be very loud and a radio is not going to help. I am 5'6" and find it very difficult getting out of the car. For serious racers, this is a great all-around package. No creature comforts.
Related Lotus Exige info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2015
- Used Honda Crosstour 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2016
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2017
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2011
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2018
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2010
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2010
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2011
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2011
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Fort Worth TX
- Used Honda Civic 2018 Bronx NY
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 New York NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News