Used 2009 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Exige Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport

    2,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $88,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lotus Exige searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Exige
  4. Used 2009 Lotus Exige

Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Exige

Read recent reviews for the Lotus Exige
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Great Track Car, If You Can Fit
DM,05/26/2009
This car excels on the track - fast, great grip, tight steering. This car would be difficult on public roads given the small size, hard suspension, and low center of gravity. The small engine works very well in a car this light. However, it can be very loud and a radio is not going to help. I am 5'6" and find it very difficult getting out of the car. For serious racers, this is a great all-around package. No creature comforts.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lotus
Exige
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lotus Exige info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings