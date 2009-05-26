Used 2009 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me

This 2011 Lotus Exige 2dr Final Edition features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Matte Black with a Black cloth sport bucket seats with ProBax anatomical interior. - This is #17 of 25 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Final Edition, it's immaculate inside and out! This Final Edition comes with the following: AP Racing Brakes Carbon Fiber Front Splitter Rear Wing Removable Roof Panel Yokohama Tires Sport Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel A/C HiFi This Lotus like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigerous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lotus Exige searches: