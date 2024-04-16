The 2025 Lotus Eletre Is Big, Not Pretty, and Costs Over $100K

Lotus’s first electric SUV, the Eletre (pronounced e-leh-tra), is now available to order in the U.S. The Eletre, available in two models, the Eletre and the more powerful Eletre R (there’s a midgrade S model in other markets but not ours), arrives just in time to compete with other electric crossovers from BMW, Cadillac and Rivian. Only, it really won't, because the Eletre's base price is six figures. Pricing will start at $107,000 when the Eletre starts arriving this fall, and that's before destination and handling charges are applied (because Lotus hasn't given them to us yet).

Lotus says that the Eletre’s lithium-ion battery pack can help it travel up to 354 miles (down from our initial reporting) on Europe’s generous WLTP testing cycle. You can expect the EPA’s range estimate to be slightly lower than 354 miles, however. An 800-volt architecture means the Eletre will charge quicker than most EVs. Plug into a 350-kW charger, and the Eletre can charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes.