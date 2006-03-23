Used 2006 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Exige Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport

    2,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $88,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Exige

Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
An Amazing Car - But Not For Everyone
XEEEJ,03/23/2006
The Exige is an amazing machine. Steering feel, braking & cornering are all phenomenal. The car is also beautiful to look at while being functional. I love mine, but prospective buyers need to know what they're getting. The car is not for everyone and you have to be willing to deal with its total impracticalities. It's basically a 4 wheel motorcycle. The car is best used on twisty back roads or on track. Commuting or highway cruising is a waste, in my opinion. You have to accept the attention that the car draws. It's a surprisingly comfortable car once inside. Ingress and egress are tricky but get easier with a little practice. Nothing comes close to an Exige for the money.
