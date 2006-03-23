Used 2006 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$88,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lotus Exige searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Exige
Read recent reviews for the Lotus Exige
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.85 Reviews
Report abuse
XEEEJ,03/23/2006
The Exige is an amazing machine. Steering feel, braking & cornering are all phenomenal. The car is also beautiful to look at while being functional. I love mine, but prospective buyers need to know what they're getting. The car is not for everyone and you have to be willing to deal with its total impracticalities. It's basically a 4 wheel motorcycle. The car is best used on twisty back roads or on track. Commuting or highway cruising is a waste, in my opinion. You have to accept the attention that the car draws. It's a surprisingly comfortable car once inside. Ingress and egress are tricky but get easier with a little practice. Nothing comes close to an Exige for the money.
Related Lotus Exige info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Everett WA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 San Diego CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h