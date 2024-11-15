Sounds good, right? Well, hold on. The engine in question is AMG's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four — the same one you get in the CLA 45. In the Evora, this high-strung four-banger churns out 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers aren't the issue; that's exactly as much horsepower as the supercharged V6, and the turbo-four actually makes 44 more lb-ft of torque. Lotus even estimates a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds for the AMG-fed Emira, which is 0.4 second quicker than its Toyota-powered sibling.

The problem, instead, is how the 2.0-liter engine goes about delivering its impressive thrust. Turbo lag is super noticeable; there's a delayed reaction between stomping the throttle and having the power surge to the rear wheels. You've really got to keep the engine boiling and be quite liberal — and early — with your throttle inputs. It's not a fun sensation; you constantly feel like you're having to coax the engine to do its thing.

Then there's the noise. The turbocharger's air intake is placed behind the driver, so you're privy to all sorts of wooshes and whirrs. I'll admit, I kind of like this — it reminds me of driving the old Alfa Romeo 4C. But the engine itself sounds like someone is using a can of hairspray, except instead of hairspray it's bees, and the bees are unable to stop farting, so therefore they are angry, flatulent bees. In other words, airy and metallic and buzzy and bad. And because you have to really keep the engine cookin' in order to eke out its power, that wheezy soundtrack is loud, and it gets old. Quick.