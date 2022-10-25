2024 Lotus Eletre Gets a Price, Specs and Three Variants

Eletre price, horsepower and range

The Eletre's pricing in the U.S. hasn't been announced yet, but it will cost from 95,990 euros in Germany for the base Eletre model. Prices go up from there, with the Eletre in S trim starting at 104,500 euros and the top-of-the-line Eletre R costing 120,000 euros. As luck would have it, the Euro and the U.S. dollar are nearly identical as of this writing, so expect these prices to be fairly true to what U.S. buyers will see on their window stickers.

All Eletre models will pull from the same 112-kWh battery pack and all Eletre models will feature a twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The base Eletre and Eletre S models both have a maximum system output of 603 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque. Lotus says this is enough to scoot them from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 160 mph. Lotus says this version will also get up to 373 miles of range, but that's on the generally optimistic European WLTP testing cycle, and you can expect the number to fall once the EPA does its testing.

The top-spec Eletre R gets a much more potent rear-mounted electric motor, and the result is a big boost to 905 horsepower and 726 lb-ft of torque. The rear motor also features a two-speed transmission, much like the one in the Porsche Taycan, that changes ratios at a set speed and takes some load off the rear motor. Lotus claims the Eletre R will be able to shoot from 0 to 62 mph in 2.95 seconds, and Lotus says it is the fastest dual-motor EV SUV in the world with a top speed of 165 mph. Lotus also notes that all Eletre models will be able to charge from 10% to 80% capacity in just 20 minutes using a DC fast charger.