2024 Lotus Eletre Gets a Price, Specs and Three Variants

- We finally know all the specs of the 2024 Lotus Eletre.
- There will be three trims, each more powerful and pricier than the one before it.
- Lotus has released pricing in euros, but we expect that numbers to be similar when it arrives on our shores.
The Lotus Eletre is a serious departure from the Colin Chapman-era values of "simplify then add lightness," but this fully electric super SUV isn't about pleasing the Lotus faithful. It's all about getting a new generation into cars with the famed Lotus badge. If Lotus wanted to go from niche sports car manufacturer to full-scale automaker, a car like the Eletre was essentially inevitable. It might ingratiate itself to new customers on specs alone, though we now know they'll need pretty deep pockets in order to afford Lotus' latest creation.
The Eletre's pricing in the U.S. hasn't been announced yet, but it will cost from 95,990 euros in Germany for the base Eletre model. Prices go up from there, with the Eletre in S trim starting at 104,500 euros and the top-of-the-line Eletre R costing 120,000 euros. As luck would have it, the Euro and the U.S. dollar are nearly identical as of this writing, so expect these prices to be fairly true to what U.S. buyers will see on their window stickers.
All Eletre models will pull from the same 112-kWh battery pack and all Eletre models will feature a twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The base Eletre and Eletre S models both have a maximum system output of 603 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque. Lotus says this is enough to scoot them from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 160 mph. Lotus says this version will also get up to 373 miles of range, but that's on the generally optimistic European WLTP testing cycle, and you can expect the number to fall once the EPA does its testing.
The top-spec Eletre R gets a much more potent rear-mounted electric motor, and the result is a big boost to 905 horsepower and 726 lb-ft of torque. The rear motor also features a two-speed transmission, much like the one in the Porsche Taycan, that changes ratios at a set speed and takes some load off the rear motor. Lotus claims the Eletre R will be able to shoot from 0 to 62 mph in 2.95 seconds, and Lotus says it is the fastest dual-motor EV SUV in the world with a top speed of 165 mph. Lotus also notes that all Eletre models will be able to charge from 10% to 80% capacity in just 20 minutes using a DC fast charger.
The whole car will be held up by four-corner air suspension (to vary the car's ride height) with adaptive dampers. The Eletre R adds an anti-roll system to help keep unwanted body motions in check, too. There will be a number of wheel sizes on offer as well from 20 inchers all the way up to 23-inch wheels.
We now know more about the Eletre's interior, too. We've already detailed the screens that will feature in the Eletre's interior. There is a slimmed-down organic LED driver's display that shows only pertinent information to the driver, like speed, state of charge and range. The front passenger gets one of these ultra-thin displays, too, but is shown other information. There is also a massive display in the middle of the dashboard that controls most of the car's primary functions.
That 15.1-inch infotainment organic light-emitting diode (or OLED for short) screen will be powered by a Qualcomm 8155 processor and will use the Geely groups Ecarx electrical architecture. It will also use map data from the company Here Technologies, but Apple CarPlay and Android auto will be standard if you'd rather use your own apps. Lotus has also collaborated with Dolby on the Eletre's 15-speaker KEF sound system, which should help bring your tunes to life.
Lastly, the Eletre will also feature a lidar system that will allow for what Lotus calls "end-to-end autonomous driving technology." The company didn't specify which level of autonomy it's referring to, however. The most advanced systems out right now are Level Three systems (like the ones found in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS). Lotus did mention that an over-the-air update will activate the system once "individual market regulations allow for the more advanced levels of [autonomous driving]." Hopefully this means the Eletre is properly future-proof as the future of autonomy gets ever closer.
The Eletre sounds very promising on paper, but the question remains: Is this a real Lotus and is Lotus ready to become a full-scale automaker? Time will certainly tell.