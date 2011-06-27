Used 2011 Lotus Exige Consumer Reviews
Incredible car, may be the last car like this ever
scm6079, 04/07/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
The Exige is an amazing car that Makes you forget about any shortcomings when you take the next corner. Mine is not a daily driver, and although I love the car there are days you need to carry passengers and cargo. This car is incredibly light weight and a type of car I fear may be dissapearing forever as cars continue to grow in size and weight and even lotus themselves is talking about transforming into a Ferrari competitor with much heavier cars. Although cliche, this car really is a useable go-kart for the street.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Exige
Related Used 2011 Lotus Exige info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons