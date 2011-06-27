Vehicle overview

Ever dream about owning your own racecar? If you don't want to spend the cash and time to transform an existing car (and void the warranty), the 2008 Lotus Exige S is a quick and easy way to make your dreams come true. A fixed-roof version of the company's Elise targa-style roadster, the supercharged Exige is easily the most focused from-the-factory performance car on sale in the United States. Creature comforts are kept to an absolute minimum, while the suspension is set up for the smooth surfaces and high G-forces of a track rather than soaking up the choppy mess of America's roads. The Exige is not just a weekend toy; it's a toy that can only be enjoyed on one playground -- a racetrack.

Despite a mere 220 horsepower generated from its supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder, the Exige S still manages to go from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 4.1 seconds. By comparison, the Chevy Corvette Z06 needs 505 horses to accomplish the same task. Credit a curb weight of 2,077 pounds, which is a minor miracle in this era of perpetually pudgy vehicles. By comparison, a Mazda Miata weighs 2,498 pounds and has only 170 hp aboard. For 2008, the Exige S 240 debuts, featuring a larger roof-mounted air scoop, which forces more air into the supercharger, resulting in 20 additional horses. Lotus estimates only a 0.1-second improvement in 0-60 time, however.

But the Exige isn't a dragster. Instead it features sublime handling and massive grip. In fact, this coupe was built for no other purpose than to carve up corners, whether on a racetrack or a favorite back road. Unencumbered by the safety equipment and luxury amenities of most cars, the featherweight Exige S responds immediately to driver inputs and does so with minimal lean or roll. And with no power steering assist or extraneous seat padding buffering the feedback, the interface between car and driver couldn't be more direct.

Considering the Exige's performance potential, the price of admission for the street version is relatively modest. But don't plan on taking the missus out for a Sunday drive in the thing. On regular old roads, the Exige's ultra-stiff suspension will bounce and crash you about as if you belonged to the modern stone-age family. Storage space is also practically non-existent, while the "cabin" is really only suitable for small-to-average-sized people who are flexible enough to finagle themselves over the wide door sill and under the low roof. Most buyers will therefore be happier with a Porsche Cayman S or BMW M Coupe. But if you're not "most buyers" and you're searching for a toy to play around with on a weekend track day, it's hard to beat the 2008 Lotus Exige S.