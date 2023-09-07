The 2025 Lotus Emeya Is a 905-Horsepower Taycan Pulverizer

What's under the Emeya's hood?

The Emeya is the first sedan that Lotus has ever built itself — the Carlton from the '80s was a Lotus-tuned Opel — and that, plus its positioning at the top of the Lotus food chain, means that the Emeya has to debut with eye-popping stats to head off the skeptics. And we think that mission is accomplished.

Dual motors produce an estimated 905 horsepower and 726 lb-ft of torque combined, with the rear motor utilizing a two-speed transmission à la the Porsche Taycan. The thrust can rocket the Emeya from 0 to 62 mph in 2.78 seconds, says Lotus, up to a top speed of 159 mph. Keeping the Emeya stable at high speeds is an active, two-tier rear spoiler that can generate more than 450 pounds of downforce, alongside an active rear diffuser, an active air dam and an active grille. What's with all the activity? The Emeya's computer can control these elements to maximize range, maximize handling ability or maximize cooling depending on the situation (and, presumably, drive mode).

A high-voltage electrical backbone will enable the Emeya to charge at 350 kW — essentially the quickest rates allowed by the newest DC fast-charging stations. Lotus says the Emeya can add as much as 93 miles of range in five minutes, though charging rates can vary greatly based on station status and the vehicle's state of charge. In a best case scenario, the Emeya can also recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. As for the Emeya's actual range … Lotus isn't saying just yet, but it should be comparable to the Eletre. That vehicle doesn't have an EPA-estimated range figure just yet, but we believe it'll be around 300 miles.