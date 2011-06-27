Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

Brief losses of power - resolved mclark , 04/28/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful In response to review Written by: Vance on 09/03/2009, I also experienced this same situation with my Town Car. After four trips to the dealer over a three month span, and several different attempted solutions, the fix was to replace the fuel pump / fuel float device. This change solved the performance problems, smoothed out the ride and improved gas mileage. To their credit, Lincoln never stopped trying to solve the problem and made me a happy customer and proud owner of this fine vehicle. Report Abuse

Older design that still works! Andy , 09/06/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is Lincoln number nineteen for me and no, I'm not 100 years old! I have driven this car for up to 14 hours at a time with absolutely no fatigue while obtaining 27+ mpg. I've tried it in other cars (namely, my wife's Jaguar, the BMW that preceded it, and a Cadillac I purchased once in a moment of temporary insanity) and I'll take the Lincoln anytime. Sure, other cars have lots of fancy technology. Would be great if it worked, which has not been my experience. Like I said, I've had 19 Lincolns and have never been stranded by a single one of them, nor even had a major repair for that matter. I'm 52 years old and hope they keep building them for as long as I live! Report Abuse

outstanding alan , 03/15/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Rides like no other. Owned Mercedes and Lexus and neither compare with the smooth ride of the Lincoln. Power is adequate interior is super comfortable. Report Abuse

2008 Town Car Limited Signature G. JOiner , 10/10/2018 Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful one will not find a better car. There is a reason why the Town Car does not disappoint, in comfort or performance! Lincoln delivered when it produced the Town Car. The Town Car remains in a class of excellence, and it remains there alone. Nothing on the market compares to the quality and excellency of the Lincoln Town Car. A true classic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse