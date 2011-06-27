  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2008 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, humongous trunk, reasonable price, nautical ride.
  • Nautical ride, dated in terms of design and feature availability, poor power-to-fuel-economy ratio, being flagged down by confused limo-seekers at the airport.
Lincoln Town Car for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Lincoln Town Car may appeal to those who appreciate an old-fashioned large American luxury sedan, but newer offerings exist that are much better in almost every respect.

Vehicle overview

Let's cut to the chase for a moment; shoot straight, keep it real, beat through the bush. The 2008 Lincoln Town Car is a very old design with sloppy vehicle dynamics and a thirsty V8 that's less powerful than many V6 engines. While it may appeal to those who appreciate the good old days of large American luxury sedans, these good new days of car design offer superior engineering, equally strong safety ratings and large amounts of interior space without the Town Car's enormous exterior proportions.

Despite continuous improvements and redesigns over the years, the 2008 Town Car is a relic from a different time. It uses a body-on-frame platform that dates back to 1981, and along with the related Mercury Grand Marquis, is the only body-on-frame car on the market. The Town Car's suspension is equally antiquated -- take a turn over broken pavement and the rear end might jiggle and shake like a bowl of lime Jell-O placed on the head of Carmen Miranda. Finally, the 4.6-liter V8 makes 239 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque while achieving 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. That torque number is certainly respectable, but the combination of sluggish acceleration and SUV-like fuel economy is a tough pill to swallow.

Unless you're in the livery business or must have the extended backseat space, the Lincoln Town Car outlived its usefulness years ago. Similarly or lower-priced luxury vehicles like the Cadillac STS, Chrysler 300C, Acura RL and Lexus ES 350 offer large amounts of interior space, better power-to-fuel-economy ratios, strong safety scores and better driving dynamics for greater vehicle control. We're not a big fan of the Cadillac DTS either, but at least it's more modern than the Jurassic Town Car. To be perfectly frank, we'd look elsewhere.

2008 Lincoln Town Car models

The 2008 Lincoln Town Car is a full-size luxury sedan available in two wheelbases/trim levels. All Town Cars seat six people thanks to a three-person front bench. The regular-wheelbase Signature Limited comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with door keypad, a power-closing trunk, a tilt steering column, eight-way power front seats with driver memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-CD changer and a wood and leather steering wheel with audio, climate and speed controls.

The Signature L adds 6 inches to the wheelbase, creating a much larger backseat. It also includes heated rear seats, redundant rear seat audio/climate controls, a folding armrest with storage bin and two power points, redundant front passenger seat fore/aft control, and rear-seat vanity mirrors. The only factory-installed option is xenon HID headlamps, while satellite radio can be added by the dealer.

2008 Highlights

Two trim levels, most options and half of the numerous exterior colors were eliminated for the 2008 Lincoln Town Car.

Performance & mpg

All 2008 Town Cars are powered by a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 239 hp and 287 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. Expect a 0-60-mph time in the mid-8-second range for the Signature Limited and longer for the Signature L. Fuel economy estimates for 2008 are 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway.

Safety

While the 2008 Lincoln Town Car comes standard with front side airbags, it does not offer head curtain airbags for either the first or second row. Traction control is standard but stability control is not available. The Town Car received the top five-star rating from the government in all crash test categories -- one of the few vehicles to do so. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Town Car the highest rating of "Good" for offset frontal impacts.

Driving

Power from the Town Car's V8 should be adequate for most buyers, but is certainly lacking compared to similarly priced luxury sedans. Nonetheless, the big Lincoln is able to pass with ease, and freeway cruising at 80 mph is quiet and comfortable. The ride is comfortable, in an on-the-high-seas sort of way. Many luxury buyers may like it, but if you like to feel connected to the road in any way, forget about it. Compared to past Town Cars, the 2008 edition is a decent handler -- the steering has some feel to it, and the body doesn't roll too much around corners.

Interior

The Lincoln Town Car is, first and foremost, big. It has a generous interior and a massive trunk (21 cubic feet). The Signature L adds an extended wheelbase with humongous backseat space that is rivaled only by substantially more expensive import luxury sedans. Seats are La-Z-Boy comfy without any of that side-pinching lateral support. Audio and climate controls are straightforward, while the dash essentially maintains the same flat T-shape design that has been in the Town Car since the 1980s. If you've owned a big Lincoln before (or driven in a lot of limos), you'll feel right at home. If you haven't, you may start to wonder if Ronald Reagan is still president.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lincoln Town Car.

5(67%)
4(8%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Brief losses of power - resolved
mclark,04/28/2010
In response to review Written by: Vance on 09/03/2009, I also experienced this same situation with my Town Car. After four trips to the dealer over a three month span, and several different attempted solutions, the fix was to replace the fuel pump / fuel float device. This change solved the performance problems, smoothed out the ride and improved gas mileage. To their credit, Lincoln never stopped trying to solve the problem and made me a happy customer and proud owner of this fine vehicle.
Older design that still works!
Andy,09/06/2009
This is Lincoln number nineteen for me and no, I'm not 100 years old! I have driven this car for up to 14 hours at a time with absolutely no fatigue while obtaining 27+ mpg. I've tried it in other cars (namely, my wife's Jaguar, the BMW that preceded it, and a Cadillac I purchased once in a moment of temporary insanity) and I'll take the Lincoln anytime. Sure, other cars have lots of fancy technology. Would be great if it worked, which has not been my experience. Like I said, I've had 19 Lincolns and have never been stranded by a single one of them, nor even had a major repair for that matter. I'm 52 years old and hope they keep building them for as long as I live!
outstanding
alan,03/15/2010
Rides like no other. Owned Mercedes and Lexus and neither compare with the smooth ride of the Lincoln. Power is adequate interior is super comfortable.
2008 Town Car Limited Signature
G. JOiner,10/10/2018
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
one will not find a better car. There is a reason why the Town Car does not disappoint, in comfort or performance! Lincoln delivered when it produced the Town Car. The Town Car remains in a class of excellence, and it remains there alone. Nothing on the market compares to the quality and excellency of the Lincoln Town Car. A true classic.
See all 12 reviews of the 2008 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Lincoln Town Car

Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 121799 and121799 miles.

