Vehicle overview

Let's cut to the chase for a moment; shoot straight, keep it real, beat through the bush. The 2008 Lincoln Town Car is a very old design with sloppy vehicle dynamics and a thirsty V8 that's less powerful than many V6 engines. While it may appeal to those who appreciate the good old days of large American luxury sedans, these good new days of car design offer superior engineering, equally strong safety ratings and large amounts of interior space without the Town Car's enormous exterior proportions.

Despite continuous improvements and redesigns over the years, the 2008 Town Car is a relic from a different time. It uses a body-on-frame platform that dates back to 1981, and along with the related Mercury Grand Marquis, is the only body-on-frame car on the market. The Town Car's suspension is equally antiquated -- take a turn over broken pavement and the rear end might jiggle and shake like a bowl of lime Jell-O placed on the head of Carmen Miranda. Finally, the 4.6-liter V8 makes 239 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque while achieving 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. That torque number is certainly respectable, but the combination of sluggish acceleration and SUV-like fuel economy is a tough pill to swallow.

Unless you're in the livery business or must have the extended backseat space, the Lincoln Town Car outlived its usefulness years ago. Similarly or lower-priced luxury vehicles like the Cadillac STS, Chrysler 300C, Acura RL and Lexus ES 350 offer large amounts of interior space, better power-to-fuel-economy ratios, strong safety scores and better driving dynamics for greater vehicle control. We're not a big fan of the Cadillac DTS either, but at least it's more modern than the Jurassic Town Car. To be perfectly frank, we'd look elsewhere.