- $5,900Great Deal | $965 below market
2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited121,799 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats. This Lincoln Town Car also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82WX8X658490
Stock: 122178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- Price Drop$8,975Fair Deal | $1,009 below market
2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited54,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacifico Marple Ford Lincoln - Broomall / Pennsylvania
LOW LOW MILES * THIS ONE IS TRULY A RARE FIND * WITH ONLY 54,055 MILES IT IS A LOW MILEAGE LOCAL TRADE IN * LEATHER * SHARP LOOKING WHEELS AND A GREAT LUXURY RIDE * POWER WINDOWS * POWER SEAT * POWER LOCKS ..AND PLENTY OF ROOM IN THE TRUNK AND BACK SEAT ...DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82W08X639575
Stock: P6008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,885Fair Deal
2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited75,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2008 Lincoln Town Car 4dr 4dr Sedan Signature Limited features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Birch Metallic with a Light Camel Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V38X648732
Stock: 648732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$10,450
2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited65,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Yulee / Florida
Local Trade-in, Fresh Oil Change, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Town Car Signature Limited, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 OHC FFV, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Dark Cherry Clearcoat Metallic, Black w/Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge. **Ron Anderson Chevy Buick GMC - We live here and support the community that we work in and have been doing so for over 30 years! Come see for yourself why so many are so satisfied with Ron Anderson!** RON ANDERSON CHEVROLET BUICK GMC 464054 State Rd 200 Yulee, FL 32097 Nassau County, Florida.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V08X648512
Stock: 9367E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $11,995
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited44,689 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
LOW MILES - 44,689! Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, 17" 18-SPOKE CHROMED WHEELS, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, PREMIUM LEATHER I. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Sedan Under $60,000. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Heated Seats. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM LEATHER INDIVIDUAL COMFORT LOUNGE 40/20/40 SEATS. 2009 Lincoln Town Car with Light Ice Blue Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 239 HP at 4900 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume".MORE ABOUT USWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availability, not by what we paid for it, or how long we have owned it. Instead of inflating our prices and hoping to win a negotiating contest, we perform a comprehensive search for similarly equipped vehicles in the marketplace up to 500 miles away to find the current market value so we can offer you the best deal up front with our no hassle Posted Pricing.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V49X636431
Stock: UX636431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $7,999
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature126,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Klein Honda in Everett - Everett / Washington
Why buy a Pre-auction vehicle? - Full safety inspection- Fully Detailed- Full tank of Gas- Affordable- Straight forward pricing- No credit needed- Low cost licensing- Fast purchase process- Great Non commission sales staff.***CLEAN CARFAX***, Town Car Signature, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 EFI SOHC, Medium Light Stone Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W47Y636954
Stock: 15148Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $9,897
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited108,521 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, V8 ENGINE!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Disc In-Dash Audiophile CD Changer, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Soundmark Audiophile Sound System, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic Limited 4.6L V8 OHC FFV 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V79X602354
Stock: 9C53169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $8,495
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature L169,178 milesDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE L -- 4.6L V8 -- CLEAN CAR FAX --- FLEX FUEL -- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- DUAL POWER STEERING --- FLEX FUEL -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- POWER LOCKS --- SIRIUS SATELLITE --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- BLUETOOTH --- TRACTION CONTROL --- --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM85V29X600457
Stock: 24143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,998
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited48,568 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82VX9X635719
Stock: 18535861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited80,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SIGNATURE LIMITED EDITION, SUPER CLEAN.............................2009 LINCOLN TOWNCAR PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, IN DASH 6 DISC CD CHANGER, DUAL EXHAUST, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 38 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V79X611927
Stock: MAX18598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $7,900
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature86,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
Thank you for visiting another one of Ira Subaru's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature with 86,038mi. This 2007 Lincoln Town Car comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lincoln Town Car Signature is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2007 Lincoln Town Car: The 2007 Town Car continues as Lincoln's premier sedan. It is the archetypal American automobile, delivering a luxury interior, a smooth ride, plenty of interior comfort, rear-wheel drive, and V8 power. According to Lincoln, the Town Car is the first car in its class to receive a five-star safety rating in all five categories. Strengths of this model include supple ride, Class-leading interior volume and trunk space, and remarkably quiet interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W07Y623053
Stock: 7Y623053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$6,900
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited138,414 milesDelivery available*
AZ Auto Sale - Houston / Texas
This 2009 Lincoln Town Car 4dr 4dr Sedan Signature Limited features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sam Anwar at 832-606-0747 or azmotorsinc@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V49X612873
Stock: 514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,995
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature97,274 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Red's Auto Of Ironwood - Ironwood / Michigan
It doesn't get much better than this 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature, which boasts a a leather interior, dual climate control, the Homelink system, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $6,995. Want a sedan you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! It has great mileage with 15 MPG in the city and 23 MPG on the highway. Put an end to wear and tear and enjoy long-lasting leather interior. Get on the road faster with the Homelink system. Music-lovers won't want to get off the road with great audio features CD player. A simple click can lock and unlock your vehicle with keyless entry. Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W47Y638624
Stock: 23178B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited158,435 milesDelivery available*
Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W57Y625976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,800
2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited129,179 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tipton Ford Lincoln - Nacogdoches / Texas
Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 OHC FFV **LOCAL TRADE**, 17 18-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Order Code 300A, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Leather Individual Comfort 40/20/40 Lounge, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Our vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians to make sure they meet our high standards. For your peace of mind, an Extended Service Plan may be available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNHM82V49X630581
Stock: C16773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990Good Deal | $2,354 below market
2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited65,575 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rocha Family Auto Sales - Sequim / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV7AX751617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,970Fair Deal | $425 below market
2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited111,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Reliable. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Flex Fuel, LIGHT CAMEL, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING.. Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Flex Fuel, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats Lincoln Signature Limited with Vibrant White exterior and Light Camel interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 239 HP at 4900 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LIGHT CAMEL, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACE INDIVIDUAL COMFORT LOUNGE 40/20/40 SEATS. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid. Local Trade, Never Been Wrecked EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/1/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LNBL8CV3AX623309
Stock: M6019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- Price Drop$4,899
2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature123,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
!!! Clean CARFAX !!! Leather! Power Seats! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W46Y605038
Stock: S505212B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020