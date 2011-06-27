Close

Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts

Thank you for visiting another one of Ira Subaru's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature with 86,038mi. This 2007 Lincoln Town Car comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lincoln Town Car Signature is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2007 Lincoln Town Car: The 2007 Town Car continues as Lincoln's premier sedan. It is the archetypal American automobile, delivering a luxury interior, a smooth ride, plenty of interior comfort, rear-wheel drive, and V8 power. According to Lincoln, the Town Car is the first car in its class to receive a five-star safety rating in all five categories. Strengths of this model include supple ride, Class-leading interior volume and trunk space, and remarkably quiet interior.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM81W07Y623053

Stock: 7Y623053

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020