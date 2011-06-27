Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bring Back The Town Car
These cars are awesome. I bought one with over 395K miles on it. The original owner took extremely good care of it. I have owned it for 11/3 years and I am approaching 423K. It still has the original engine and transmission. at 412k I had to replace the a/c compressor. Other than regular maintenance that's it. The key is to do the regular maintenance and these cars will last a log long time. Unlike the Cadillac's whose Northstar engines have valve cover issues and the transmission usually fails at about 150k
2001 Lincoln Town Car Cartier is one of the best!
They FLOAT over the road surface... not as floaty as the 90's Tow Cars, but yes, they still float. With air ride bumps are not even a consideration. Personally I don't want a sports car feel that corners like its on a rail. I like that floaty-boaty feel! When your spending big money for luxury car.. that's exactly what you want it to feel like, period! The engine is as storing is the day I bought it.. and the appearance is just as good. Every vehicle acts differently depending on who the owner/driver is, and mine has been somewhat pampered. With just over 191 THOUSAND "and not stopping anytime soon", its my daily driver. 117,000 miles out of the factory brakes before needing a change. Just bought the 3rd battery, and went the first 10 years without spending a cent. Finally at 150,000 miles the air ride shocks started to weaken, so I had them changed for another set. NO! I did not resort to coil & springs! No even an option. Other than that, I have adored this car since the day it was built. Only a very few complaints.. and not the car itself, but the design. Who's bright idea was it to make the headlights detachable (for bulb changing purposes I guess) lock in place with 3 tin clips? When hitting a hard bump, they wobble. And its noticeable to me and drivers in front of me. Secondly, the easy in/exit moving seat stopped working early on. Dealer said he's surprised I got that far. He told me.. don't last, never did, hasn't seen one work right since day one. I would have had it fixed, but it required full seat replacement.. and cost huge money. Thankfully it stopped in the exact position I use and like. Other than that, I am shooting for 250, thousand. These Town Cars last forever. Gas mileage is good. Rated at 17&25. 6 disc CD changer in the trunk. HUGE trunk. And eve after 15 years, its still unmistakably Lincoln. People ask.. when are you going to buy a new car. Answer: when they bring Town Car back! I'd rather drive a 15 year old Lincoln, htan something lesser that's brand new.
my 1st car
this is my 1st car and as a 17 year old driving around a Town Car I have to say it is awesome. Mine has only 71k miles on it so it's still a baby when it comes to these cars. Only problem I've had is I had to replace the idle air control valve last week because it went bad and the car would stall out at idle, but $80 for a new one off rock auto and it was done! Couldnt ask for a cooler 1st car!!! I'm still amazed that I get 30+ MPG on the highway for such a big car.
Love my Lincoln!
This is the 3rd Lincoln Towncar I've owned. All have been excellent vehicles. I have 121,000 miles on my 2001 Lincoln; have spent very little on upkeep other than new tires and a heater coil in the 8 years I've owned it. Love the large trunk; can haul almost anything; very reliable; gas mileage could be better, but car is so heavy and sturdy, that makes up for it. They don't make them like this anymore!
Bought used with 105,000 miles...
The Lincoln Town car is a great car! This vehicle feels heavy,well constructed, safe and gives me an overall sense of well being. Buying a used car I was nervous about older cars being unreliable but after reading reviews of other owners stating thier vehicles reliablilty, I decided to buy one!
