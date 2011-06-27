  1. Home
2001 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, long wheelbase availability, decent handling when equipped with Touring Sedan option.
  • New horsepower improvements aren't enough, average interior materials quality, awkward-to-use trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A Lincoln Town Car at Lincoln Town Car prices. Buy a Grand Marquis with all the trimmings instead.

Vehicle overview

It's a special moment in your life when you realize that the car you are driving can also be ordered as a hearse. Or as a limo. You just can't say that about too many cars these days. But it's true for the Lincoln Town Car, the last of the big, rear-drive American luxury sedans.

At over 215 inches in length, its primary mission is to silently and comfortably transport multiple passengers to their destination. For the general consumer, the Town Car is offered in Executive, Signature and Cartier trim. Extended-wheelbase models of the Executive and Cartier are also offered. Made available midway through last year, these vehicles (labeled Executive L and Cartier L) give rear passengers an additional 6 inches of legroom.

Items such as leather seating surfaces, automatic climate control, antilock brakes, traction control, front and side airbags, and memory seating are standard for all models. The new adjustable throttle and brake pedals should help shorter drivers maintain a proper distance from the steering wheel. All 2001 Town Cars also receive complimentary maintenance. This program covers all routine maintenance -- from oil changes to wipers to shocks -- for the first three years or 36,000 miles.

Stepping up from the Executive to the Signature model adds a few perks such as a powerful Alpine stereo system and steering wheel-mounted controls for the stereo and climate-control systems. The top-line Cartier gilds the lily with higher-grade leather, heated seats, chrome wheels and, of course, a Cartier clock.

One complaint we had with earlier Town Cars was the lack of horsepower. Lincoln has addressed this in 2001. The Executive and Signature models now have 220 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque. Cartier models get slightly more with 235 horsepower and 276 foot-pounds of torque. All models have a four-speed automatic transmission.

Town Cars work best for highway and urban cruising. The suspension is quite soft, so it's best to order the Signature Touring Sedan option if you think you want a more sporting character. This package adds special trim, the 220-horsepower engine, revised suspension tuning and a shorter axle ratio for better acceleration.

For a large, domestic rear-drive luxury car, the Town Car has no peer. But compared to other vehicles like the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS 430, and Mercedes S-Class, the Town Car's mediocre level of refinement and material quality quickly stand out. Of course, all of those vehicles cost considerably more. And they can't be ordered direct from the factory as a limo. Advantage: Lincoln.

2001 Highlights

Horsepower has been increased throughout the model lineup. Inside, the Town Car gains adjustable pedals, seat-belt pre-tensioners, upgraded map pockets and leather grab handles. Signature models have a wood-trimmed steering wheel as standard and the front seats in Executive models now have power lumbar adjustment. Lincoln now offers complimentary maintenance at no additional charge for the first three years/36,000 miles in service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lincoln Town Car.

5(81%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
26 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bring Back The Town Car
gelf58,01/09/2012
These cars are awesome. I bought one with over 395K miles on it. The original owner took extremely good care of it. I have owned it for 11/3 years and I am approaching 423K. It still has the original engine and transmission. at 412k I had to replace the a/c compressor. Other than regular maintenance that's it. The key is to do the regular maintenance and these cars will last a log long time. Unlike the Cadillac's whose Northstar engines have valve cover issues and the transmission usually fails at about 150k
2001 Lincoln Town Car Cartier is one of the best!
D. S,08/31/2016
Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
They FLOAT over the road surface... not as floaty as the 90's Tow Cars, but yes, they still float. With air ride bumps are not even a consideration. Personally I don't want a sports car feel that corners like its on a rail. I like that floaty-boaty feel! When your spending big money for luxury car.. that's exactly what you want it to feel like, period! The engine is as storing is the day I bought it.. and the appearance is just as good. Every vehicle acts differently depending on who the owner/driver is, and mine has been somewhat pampered. With just over 191 THOUSAND "and not stopping anytime soon", its my daily driver. 117,000 miles out of the factory brakes before needing a change. Just bought the 3rd battery, and went the first 10 years without spending a cent. Finally at 150,000 miles the air ride shocks started to weaken, so I had them changed for another set. NO! I did not resort to coil & springs! No even an option. Other than that, I have adored this car since the day it was built. Only a very few complaints.. and not the car itself, but the design. Who's bright idea was it to make the headlights detachable (for bulb changing purposes I guess) lock in place with 3 tin clips? When hitting a hard bump, they wobble. And its noticeable to me and drivers in front of me. Secondly, the easy in/exit moving seat stopped working early on. Dealer said he's surprised I got that far. He told me.. don't last, never did, hasn't seen one work right since day one. I would have had it fixed, but it required full seat replacement.. and cost huge money. Thankfully it stopped in the exact position I use and like. Other than that, I am shooting for 250, thousand. These Town Cars last forever. Gas mileage is good. Rated at 17&25. 6 disc CD changer in the trunk. HUGE trunk. And eve after 15 years, its still unmistakably Lincoln. People ask.. when are you going to buy a new car. Answer: when they bring Town Car back! I'd rather drive a 15 year old Lincoln, htan something lesser that's brand new.
my 1st car
danjb94,08/08/2012
this is my 1st car and as a 17 year old driving around a Town Car I have to say it is awesome. Mine has only 71k miles on it so it's still a baby when it comes to these cars. Only problem I've had is I had to replace the idle air control valve last week because it went bad and the car would stall out at idle, but $80 for a new one off rock auto and it was done! Couldnt ask for a cooler 1st car!!! I'm still amazed that I get 30+ MPG on the highway for such a big car.
Love my Lincoln!
Donna H,06/28/2010
This is the 3rd Lincoln Towncar I've owned. All have been excellent vehicles. I have 121,000 miles on my 2001 Lincoln; have spent very little on upkeep other than new tires and a heater coil in the 8 years I've owned it. Love the large trunk; can haul almost anything; very reliable; gas mileage could be better, but car is so heavy and sturdy, that makes up for it. They don't make them like this anymore!
See all 26 reviews of the 2001 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Lincoln Town Car

Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Cartier L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

