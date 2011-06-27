Vehicle overview

It's a special moment in your life when you realize that the car you are driving can also be ordered as a hearse. Or as a limo. You just can't say that about too many cars these days. But it's true for the Lincoln Town Car, the last of the big, rear-drive American luxury sedans.

At over 215 inches in length, its primary mission is to silently and comfortably transport multiple passengers to their destination. For the general consumer, the Town Car is offered in Executive, Signature and Cartier trim. Extended-wheelbase models of the Executive and Cartier are also offered. Made available midway through last year, these vehicles (labeled Executive L and Cartier L) give rear passengers an additional 6 inches of legroom.

Items such as leather seating surfaces, automatic climate control, antilock brakes, traction control, front and side airbags, and memory seating are standard for all models. The new adjustable throttle and brake pedals should help shorter drivers maintain a proper distance from the steering wheel. All 2001 Town Cars also receive complimentary maintenance. This program covers all routine maintenance -- from oil changes to wipers to shocks -- for the first three years or 36,000 miles.

Stepping up from the Executive to the Signature model adds a few perks such as a powerful Alpine stereo system and steering wheel-mounted controls for the stereo and climate-control systems. The top-line Cartier gilds the lily with higher-grade leather, heated seats, chrome wheels and, of course, a Cartier clock.

One complaint we had with earlier Town Cars was the lack of horsepower. Lincoln has addressed this in 2001. The Executive and Signature models now have 220 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque. Cartier models get slightly more with 235 horsepower and 276 foot-pounds of torque. All models have a four-speed automatic transmission.

Town Cars work best for highway and urban cruising. The suspension is quite soft, so it's best to order the Signature Touring Sedan option if you think you want a more sporting character. This package adds special trim, the 220-horsepower engine, revised suspension tuning and a shorter axle ratio for better acceleration.

For a large, domestic rear-drive luxury car, the Town Car has no peer. But compared to other vehicles like the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS 430, and Mercedes S-Class, the Town Car's mediocre level of refinement and material quality quickly stand out. Of course, all of those vehicles cost considerably more. And they can't be ordered direct from the factory as a limo. Advantage: Lincoln.