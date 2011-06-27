2001 Lincoln Town Car Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, long wheelbase availability, decent handling when equipped with Touring Sedan option.
- New horsepower improvements aren't enough, average interior materials quality, awkward-to-use trunk.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A Lincoln Town Car at Lincoln Town Car prices. Buy a Grand Marquis with all the trimmings instead.
Vehicle overview
It's a special moment in your life when you realize that the car you are driving can also be ordered as a hearse. Or as a limo. You just can't say that about too many cars these days. But it's true for the Lincoln Town Car, the last of the big, rear-drive American luxury sedans.
At over 215 inches in length, its primary mission is to silently and comfortably transport multiple passengers to their destination. For the general consumer, the Town Car is offered in Executive, Signature and Cartier trim. Extended-wheelbase models of the Executive and Cartier are also offered. Made available midway through last year, these vehicles (labeled Executive L and Cartier L) give rear passengers an additional 6 inches of legroom.
Items such as leather seating surfaces, automatic climate control, antilock brakes, traction control, front and side airbags, and memory seating are standard for all models. The new adjustable throttle and brake pedals should help shorter drivers maintain a proper distance from the steering wheel. All 2001 Town Cars also receive complimentary maintenance. This program covers all routine maintenance -- from oil changes to wipers to shocks -- for the first three years or 36,000 miles.
Stepping up from the Executive to the Signature model adds a few perks such as a powerful Alpine stereo system and steering wheel-mounted controls for the stereo and climate-control systems. The top-line Cartier gilds the lily with higher-grade leather, heated seats, chrome wheels and, of course, a Cartier clock.
One complaint we had with earlier Town Cars was the lack of horsepower. Lincoln has addressed this in 2001. The Executive and Signature models now have 220 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque. Cartier models get slightly more with 235 horsepower and 276 foot-pounds of torque. All models have a four-speed automatic transmission.
Town Cars work best for highway and urban cruising. The suspension is quite soft, so it's best to order the Signature Touring Sedan option if you think you want a more sporting character. This package adds special trim, the 220-horsepower engine, revised suspension tuning and a shorter axle ratio for better acceleration.
For a large, domestic rear-drive luxury car, the Town Car has no peer. But compared to other vehicles like the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS 430, and Mercedes S-Class, the Town Car's mediocre level of refinement and material quality quickly stand out. Of course, all of those vehicles cost considerably more. And they can't be ordered direct from the factory as a limo. Advantage: Lincoln.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lincoln Town Car.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator