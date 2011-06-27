Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,876
|$38,614
|$40,622
|Clean
|$36,060
|$37,753
|$39,695
|Average
|$34,427
|$36,030
|$37,841
|Rough
|$32,794
|$34,308
|$35,986
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,114
|$37,763
|$39,667
|Clean
|$35,315
|$36,921
|$38,762
|Average
|$33,716
|$35,236
|$36,951
|Rough
|$32,117
|$33,552
|$35,140
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,688
|$34,460
|$36,500
|Clean
|$31,965
|$33,691
|$35,667
|Average
|$30,518
|$32,154
|$34,001
|Rough
|$29,070
|$30,617
|$32,334
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,971
|$33,660
|$35,605
|Clean
|$31,263
|$32,909
|$34,793
|Average
|$29,848
|$31,408
|$33,167
|Rough
|$28,432
|$29,906
|$31,542